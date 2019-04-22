John Minnock Returns To Don't Tell Mama This Weekend!

Vocalist John Minnock, who recently lit up the stage at the world-famous Feinstein's/54 Below alongside NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman, will be returning to his home turf, Don't Tell Mama, this weekend! The jazz singer will take the stage at 8:30 PM on Saturday, April 27th.

For this performance, Minnock will perform his favorite tunes - some of which appear on his latest album "Right Around The Corner". Minnock will also pull out some time-tested gems from his wide-ranging repertoire that are sure to delight audiences.

"Right Around the Corner" was released this past November and so far, has garnered much critical acclaim. Respected jazz journalist Dee Dee McNeil said "Minnock shows us he can sing it all. He is clearly an artist who pushes the boundaries of music and art with his vocal instrument," and Hot House's Seton Hawkins said "mixing some of his favorite covers with new original works, John paints a very personal picture in the music, exploring LGBTQ subject matter and telling stories of his life in the city." Minnock also received accolades from All About Jazz, Cadence Magazine, Jazz Weekly, Classical Queer, and others.

Supported by a stellar rhythm section and special Grammy-nominated guest saxophonist Dave Liebman, John's "gay-ahead jazz album" is a groundbreaker as it explores LGBTQ subject-matter in a jazz setting. Minnock and Liebman made their debut at Feinstein's/54 Below last month and it was a thunderous success.

Tickets: $20.00 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum per person. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46th St, New York at 8:30pm (doors 8:00pm).





