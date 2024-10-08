John Manzari to Return to Birdland With New Show RECENTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Broadway tap dancer and singer John Manzari in the debut of his new show “Recenter” on Monday, November 4 at 7:00 PM. This new evening seeks to fully embrace the audience, steering everyone away from the hectic nature of reality by utilizing music and dance to relax and ground the room. Music selections will include pieces from Bill Evans, Chick Corea, Horace Silver, and much more. Manzari will be joined by Luther S. Allison on piano, Jonathon Muir-Cotton on bass, and Mike Piolet on drums. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

John Manzari is an Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award-nominated dancer, singer, actor, choreographer, and teacher. His stage credits include the Broadway production of Funny Girl; Bessie Award-winning production Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic, 42nd Street, choreographed by Jared Grimes; Maurice Hines: Tappin' Thru Life, featuring his mentor Maurice Hines; The Wiz is 40: A Celebration in Dance and Music, directed and choreographed by George Faison; and Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies. Television credits include the PBS special “The Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert,” ABC's “The View,” “Michael Feinstein at the Rainbow Room” and “The Jerry Lewis Telethon.” Concerts include his one-man show John Manzari: The First Set, NY Pops Up, Ayodele & Friends at Little Island, Spoleto Festival with Caleb Teicher, Fall for Dance, Fall for Dance North (Canada), Amelia Island Dance Festival, Gold Coast Dance Festival, as well as Birdland Jazz Club and Jacob's Pillow with Luke Hickey. John can be seen in the documentary about his mentor Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back and the award-winning short film Slip.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present John Manzari in “Recenter” on Monday, November 4 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

