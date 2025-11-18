 tracker
John Cameron Mitchell Will Perform Holiday Dinner Series At 701 West

Performances are Friday December 12 & Saturday December 13.

By: Nov. 18, 2025
For two nights only this December, 701 West at The Times Square EDITION will host an exclusive holiday dinner-and-show series led by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell. A refined three-course dinner curated by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser will complement Mitchell's signature energy and artistry in a rare, intimate performance highlighting personal anecdotes and stories interspersed between hits from his acclaimed musical comedy Hedwig and the Angry Inch and select David Bowie classics, all with a festive twist.

The 6:30pm and 9pm seatings, available exclusively on the evenings of December 12th and 13th, will offer world-class food and drink—including a complimentary glass of champagne in addition to signature cocktail and wine pairings by award-winning beverage director Amy Racine. The show will also feature  and special guest performances by Amber Martin, Justin Craig, and Sean Liljequist

Celebrated for his work in the award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch, for which he earned a Sundance Film Festival Award for Best Director and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, he most recently appeared on Broadway this fall for a one night performance of Good Sex, a collaboration with award-winning novelist and essayist Emilie Pine.

The series is a whimsical accompaniment for holiday activities in Midtown Manhattan, ideal for following a visit to the Rockefeller Christmas tree or a stop by Radio City Music Hall. Keep the merriment alive with a pre or post show drink in the Lobby Bar where there will be live jazz on December 12 by Dal Segno Trio Featuring Brianna Thomas from 6 to 10 PM.

Tickets start at $155 with an additional $110 F&B minimum. Very limited bar seating is available for $55 with a one drink minimum.




