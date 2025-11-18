John Cameron Mitchell Will Perform Holiday Dinner Series At 701 West

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For two nights only this December, 701 West at The Times Square EDITION will host an exclusive holiday dinner-and-show series led by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell. A refined three-course dinner curated by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser will complement Mitchell's signature energy and artistry in a rare, intimate performance highlighting personal anecdotes and stories interspersed between hits from his acclaimed musical comedy Hedwig and the Angry Inch and select David Bowie classics, all with a festive twist.

The 6:30pm and 9pm seatings, available exclusively on the evenings of December 12th and 13th, will offer world-class food and drink—including a complimentary glass of champagne in addition to signature cocktail and wine pairings by award-winning beverage director Amy Racine. The show will also feature and special guest performances by Amber Martin, Justin Craig, and Sean Liljequist

Celebrated for his work in the award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch, for which he earned a Sundance Film Festival Award for Best Director and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, he most recently appeared on Broadway this fall for a one night performance of Good Sex, a collaboration with award-winning novelist and essayist Emilie Pine.

The series is a whimsical accompaniment for holiday activities in Midtown Manhattan, ideal for following a visit to the Rockefeller Christmas tree or a stop by Radio City Music Hall. Keep the merriment alive with a pre or post show drink in the Lobby Bar where there will be live jazz on December 12 by Dal Segno Trio Featuring Brianna Thomas from 6 to 10 PM.

Tickets start at $155 with an additional $110 F&B minimum. Very limited bar seating is available for $55 with a one drink minimum.