Joey Contreras, Lauren Marcus and More Join NEW SONGS FROM YOUR FAVORITE MOVIES at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present New Songs From Your Favorite Movies on November 16th, 2021, at 9:45pm.



Break out the popcorn for a night of madness mixing movies and original music! In this innovative new concert, nine of the hottest and most up-and-coming musical theatre writers and teams will be challenged to create a musical theater song from a Hollywood hit. The night will boast some of Broadway's brightest stars belting out brand new numbers from some of the world's favorite films. Attendees can expect to hear adapted songs from Blockbuster hits including When Harry Met Sally, E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, Pulp Fiction, The Avengers, Apollo 13 and more!

The 9:45pm concert will feature the writing talents of Jaime Cepero (NBC's "Smash"), Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not), Timothy Huang (American Morning), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect), Daniel Mertzluftt and Kate Leonard (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith (Love In Hate Nation), Kira Stone (Salem), Jeff Talbott (The Submission) and Will Van Dyke (Kinky Boots, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti (Mimosa).

The performer line-up will feature Sam Balzac (Fifty Million Frenchmen), Jennifer Blood (Girl From The North Country, Matilda), Brian Russell Carey (Red Roses, Green Gold), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray, Les Miserables), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Makai Hernandez, Cori Jaskier (Charlotte's Web), Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock, Here Lies Love), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday) and Teddy Yudain (Little Shop of Horrors).

The evening will be produced by Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan.

New Songs From Your Favorite Movies plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Tuesday, November 16th 2021, at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.