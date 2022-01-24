Joel B. New Announces Casting Of TEMPTING MR. LINCOLN

Benjwelo Theatricals has announced the cast for the upcoming world-premiere concert of Joel B. New's Tempting Mr. Lincoln at The Green Room 42 in NYC on Saturday, February 12th at 7pm ET. The concert will be directed by Stanley Martin (Aladdin) with musical direction by Gillian Berkowitz (Lehman Trilogy).

The cast features Cicily Daniels (Once on This Island (revival), The Little Mermaid, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Rent) as "Penny," Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots) as "Mary Todd," Sean Fletcher (Merce, The Series, Happy Days: The Musical) as "Abercrombie," Joshua Hinck (Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream) as "Fitch," Travis Kent (DISASTER! on Broadway, The Skivvies, Paris Through the Window) as "Abraham Lincoln," Stephen J Mark as "Hollister," Charles Sanchez (Merce, The Series, Monkey Trouble Unleashed!, Undertaking Christmas) as "John Wilkes Booth," and Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening, The Voice) as "Joshua Fry Speed." The band features Ms. Berkowitz on piano, Wesley Bourland on bass, James Pingenot on percussion, and Eli Zoller (The Pilgrim, Felix Starro) on guitar.

"We are so stoked to bring this incredible group of artists together onstage for Benjwelo's first in-person production in what feels like forever," said award-winning writer/producer Joel B. New in between rewrites. "Tempting Mr. Lincoln promises to stupefy audiences with its absurdity, queerness, historical inaccuracy, and, yes, stupidity. If you're really my friend, you'll buy a ticket."

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public for both in-person and livestream viewing. For more information, visit JoelBNew.com/Lincoln.

In Tempting Mr. Lincoln, Joshua Fry Speed is a general store clerk whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when a young hot lawyer named Abraham Lincoln appears in his shop. A chance encounter over spilled baby oil leads to a kiss that blossoms into a full-blown affair. As the average bloke and future President draw closer and closer together, they struggle to reconcile their radically different lifestyles in the name of love. Also, there's time travel.