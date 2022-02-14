Joe Gulla's REEL WOOD Reading to Take Place At Stonewall Inn This Thursday

The VIP Reading of Joe Gulla's Two Act Comedy, "REEL WOOD" is set for this Thursday, February 14th at NYC's Greenwich Village Iconic Gay Bar and Landmark, The Stonewall Inn.

The Stonewall Inn is best-known for being the scene of the 1969 raid and riots that catalyzed the modern LGBTQ rights movement. Originally scheduled in 2020 at the same venue, the event was cancelled due to the NYC Covid Lockdown.

The playwright states, "Our cast has waited two damn years for this! We are wildly excited! Just being in a rehearsal studio with each other has been a breath of fresh air... and a much-needed reminder that the theater community still exists! Love and laughter continue to abound!"

"And I am still deeply moved that we will be presenting the VIP Reading of my new comedy at The Stonewall Inn. The meaningfulness and significance of this act is not lost on me! Stonewall is legendary! As their publicity states, 'pride was born here'! It's true!"

"The fact that I am able to present a play that is centered around a gay married couple is unbelievable and beautiful. If not for those hard-fought battles and that specific battle back in 1969, this could/would not be possible! I continue to be thankful to those brave gay men. They've made it exponentially easier for me to say the kind of things I want to say and deliver the type of messages I want to deliver!"

"It is wonderfully poetic that I get to share my funny/crazy/gay-centric 'REEL WOOD' in this iconic space! Bonus points that the play's comedy and messages shoot way pass gay sensibility and land in a very universal space!"

The complete cast of "REEL WOOD" features Daniel Pavacic (Redmond), Joe Gulla (Kyle), Susan Campanaro (Dr. Kennedy), Chet Göle (Dagger), Emily Dinova (Shyla) and Sal Rendino (AVN Awards Host).

"REEL WOOD" is the full-length version of Gulla's acclaimed, nationally-produced one-act by the same name. The original "REEL WOOD" had a sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and was the opening production of Fantastic.Z's 4th Annual New Works Festival in Seattle, WA.

"REEL WOOD" was also featured in Gulla's 2018 Downtown Urban Arts Festival "Audience Award" winner, "GAY.PORN.MAFIA" at NYC's New York Live Arts Theater and had a Private Reading hosted by NYC's Village Playwrights later that year. Most recently, "REEL WOOD" was selected to participate in the highly prestigious Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez, Alaska.

"REEL WOOD" tells the story of husbands, Redmond and Kyle. To make some extra money, Redmond decides to rent out their Hollywood Hills home to a Straight Porn Production Company. In doing so, he neglects to inform Kyle. Chaos ensues when Kyle begrudgingly agrees to share his home with a mob of naked people who consistently engage in operatic sexual activity.

Joe Gulla is best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, GAY.PORN.MAFIA, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Feinstein's/54 Below and Joe's Pub at The Public Theater.

The "REEL WOOD" VIP Reading Event is open to the public. February 17th, 2022 at 7pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. There is a cash bar available. The Stonewall Inn is located in NYC's Greenwich Village, 53 Christopher Street.

For more info: https://tinyurl.com/ReelWoodStonewall