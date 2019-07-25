Joan Jaffe's LITTLE GIRL BLIE Plays At Pangea Next Month

The classic songs and standards of some of the ?nest ladies in jazz, including June Christy, Carmen McRae, Cleo Laine and Rosemary Clooney will be explored by Joan Jaffe in Little Girl Blueat Pangea on Thursday, August 1st and Tuesday, August 6th at 7:00 pm.

Music is from the pens of composers Rogers and Hart to Leonard Bernstein. There is a special guest appearance by actor, comedian Charles Baran. Musical director is Kuni Mikami.

Jaffe is the winner of a MAC Award for Best Musical Comedy Performer and was voted One Of The Top 15 in New York Cabaret 2010 by Kevin Scott Hall .

Pangea is located at 178 2nd Ave, New York, NY, 212-995-0900, www.pangeanyc.com



