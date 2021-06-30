Joan Armatrading Announces Livestream Performance JOAN ARMATRADING WITH BAND - LIVE FROM LONDON

Joan Armatrading has announced an exclusive global livestream 'Joan Armatrading with Band - Live from London', streaming on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET/Noon PT. This multi-camera, full-band performance will be her only live concert of 2021 and broadcast across multiple time zones in order to accommodate global audiences.

Performing a stunning set of fan favorites including "Me Myself I", "Drop the Pilot" and "Love And Affection" - PLUS some of her very latest new music from acclaimed just-released album Consequences, the show will give fans a chance to experience fresh new tracks and beloved classics alike, all in the beautiful setting of the Asylum Chapel in London. The performance features Joan Armatrading accompanied by bass, drums, keyboards, and saxophone.

This very special livestream concert celebrates Joan's new album, Consequences, which was released in the US on June 18th (Digital) and scheduled for release on August 13 (CD/LP) via BMG. The album shot straight to the No 10 position on the UK charts in its first week of release, marking her first Top 10 album in 30 years. She was recently featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone and NPR Weekend Edition.

JOAN ARMATRADING WITH BAND - LIVE FROM LONDON



Saturday, July 31, 2021 3:00pm ET/ Noon PT

Streaming Platform: Vimeo

Tickets: $33.44 are on sale now

Ticket Purchase link: https://Joan.lnk.to/LivestreamPR

This is a Stream-only concert and cannot be downloaded. The show will also be available on-demand for 24 hours after broadcast.