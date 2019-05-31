Jesse JP Johnson Takes the Stage At Feinstein's 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jesse JP Johnson on June 24 at 9:30pm. Currently playing the role of Boq in Broadway's Wicked, Jesse JP Johnson has performed in NYC on Broadway, and on Tour since 2004. You may know him for his roles in SpongeBob Squarepants, Altar Boys (as Luke), Xanadu, Grease (as Doody), and staring in the infamously short lived Glory Days (as Jack). Aside from Broadway, he is also a singer-songwriter who has performed all around the NY music scene in venues such as Rockwood Music Hall (where he had a monthly residency), The Bitter End, Les Poison Rouge, Haswell Greens, The Duplex, and Joe's Pub. He has released an EP on iTunes called Ginger Love.

This show will feature original music, written by Jesse and arranged by Lou Garret, from Ginger Love (on iTunes), as well as new songs/covers that will be featured in his upcoming album. Jesse's music, inspired by Stevie Wonder, Ottis Redding, Amy Winehouse, Sam Cook and Tedeschi Trucks Band, is so full of soul and love you'll want to get up and dance the night away!

Performing alongside Jesse will be a variety of Broadway favorites, including his Nessa, GizelJiménez, Katie Ladner, Larkin Bogan, and Dan Gleason (AKA Sir Richard Newton), and the show will also feature country/blues/rockstar Margo Valiante.

First and for most, Jesse's show is a celebration of community, artistry and love - 'cause we all know, right now, we need some love.

Jesse JP Johnson plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 24 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Jesse JP Johnson

Credits include: Wicked Broadway (Boq), SpongeBob Squarepants the Musical (Spongebob us/Swing/ass. Dance Captain) original cast recording, Wicked 1st Nat. (Boq), Glory Days (Jack) original cast recording, Xanadu (Sonny us/ Thalia), Grease 1st Nat. (Doody), 9 to 5 1st Nat., Altar Boyz (Luke), Altar Boyz 1st Nat. (Luke), Oklahoma 1st Nat. (Jess) and had a recurring role on OLTL.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





