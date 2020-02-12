Jess Clinton and Georgia Sackler Join SHIVERS & STRINGS: THE UNKINDNESS at Feinstein's/54 Below

Celebrated singer/songwriters and performers Jess Clinton (Unisex Salon) and Georgia Sackler (Pillars of New York) will join as a special guests in Mackenzie Shivers' FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW debut "Shivers & Strings: The Unkindness," playing for one night only at the famed Broadway supper club on Thursday, February 27th at 9:30PM.

Sackler's classical voice background has carried her into a variety of different genres, allowing a seamless segue into formal musical theatre training and exploration of her own creative muscles as a singer/songwriter. Her original music has been featured in the webseries "When Romeo Met Juliet" by Audrey Kurtz, as well as the short film, "WINK" by Olivia Von Opel. Her debut EP Where Once Grew Green was released last year.

Shape-shifting soprano Jess Clinton seamlessly shifts from bell-tone purities to sultry secrecies, her voice is the crowning jewel of her introspective tapestry of acoustically-driven song. Bringing both her serious expertise and jocular personality to stage and studio, Clinton uses her music to communicate the most intimate parts of herself, re-defining what it means to be a woman, a creator, and the volumes in which she can speak her truth. Her album Real Glass Heart was released July 2019.

Shivers, who will perform her critically acclaimed album The Unkindness alongside a string quartet and upright bass, will also be joined by special guest Kenyon Phillips (Unisex Salon, The Life and Death of Kenyon Phillips), bassist Yuka Tadano (Smokey Joe's Café, The Lightning Thief), multi-instrumentalists Sarah Elizabeth Haines (Hamilton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) and Claire Wellin (Once), violinist Camellia Hartman, cellist Jon Chen. With Shivers herself on piano and vocals, the evening is sure to allure and charm each listener, pulling them into a stunning musical terrain.

Mackenzie Shivers in "Shivers & Strings: The Unkindness" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) February 27th at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MACKENZIE SHIVERS

Mackenzie Shivers began writing music when she was four years old and started piano lessons when she was five. In her songwriting, she underpins her classical training with an emotional essence that blossom together like bright buds as they bloom atop a proud and prolific tree. Shivers released her first album Neverland in 2014 followed by two EPs: Living in My Head (2016) and Ravens (2017). In her latest album The Unkindness, she invites you into a realm where you can escape, dream, grieve, believe, and even dance. Shivers is featured as a producer on the album, released February 2019, and it was mastered, engineered, and mixed by Kevin Salem, who has worked with Rachael Yamagata, Bat for Lashes, and Valerie June.





