Jennie T. Anderson Theatre To Host Second Drive-In Cabaret

The event is held on September 25 & 26 in the Cobb Civic Center parking lot.

After a largely successful drive-in cabaret in August, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre and Cobb County PARKS are hosting their second outdoor live performance. They're returning to the stage for another socially-distanced drive-in cabaret on September 25 & 26 in the Cobb Civic Center parking lot. In collaboration with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre, six actors and a live band will present a 60's and 70's-themed showcase with classic tunes and toe-tapping hits.

The first drive-in cabaret (featuring hits from the 50's) sold out within four days and was met with very positive feedback. The end of each performance was met with patrons singing and dancing from their socially-distant and assigned parking spots. Many brought dinner and snacks to enjoy while watching their first live performance in months.

Jono Davis, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre's managing director says, "We are thrilled to have our patrons back after six months. It was overwhelming just standing on stage giving the curtain speech. We learned a lot from this first experience and we cannot wait to share more with the community. The county and the theatre will do anything we can to support the arts and our artists during this difficult time. The extra work we take to build safety precautions and social-distancing protocols is absolutely worth it."

Health and safety are the priorities at this event. Patrons will have two options of watching the show. Each vehicle will be assigned two parking spaces; one for their vehicle, the other to spread out. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, pillows, or anything that makes themselves comfortable within the confines of their assigned space. There will be a blank parking space next to them, before the next patron's vehicle. With audience members spread out to every third parking space, safe social-distancing can be instilled at this event. If patrons prefer to not sit outside, they can remain in their vehicles and tune-in to the cabaret's feed broadcast through their car radio.

Performances: Friday, September 25 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, September 26 at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 8 at 10:00am.

www.AndersonTheatre.org

Box office: 770-528-8490

