Jenna Esposito to Present MORE AMORE: SONGS FROM THE GREAT ITALIAN-AMERICAN SONGBOOK

MetropolitanZoom will present Jenna Esposito ~ More Amore in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Join Jenna and her band as they celebrate the release of her newest CD, "More Amore: Songs From The Great Italian-American Songbook." Featuring songs that had their origins in Italy or were made famous by Italian-Americans (or both!), this album includes a remarkable number of styles that all fall under that large umbrella. From classic Neapolitan songs (such as "Torna A Surriento" and "O Sole Mio"), to standards (including "Beyond The Sea" and "All The Way," to rock & pop tunes (including "Lightnin' Strikes" and "Cara Mia,") the styles truly run the gamut, but they all have one thing in common: a sense of passion and integrity that has been passed down from generation to generation of Italian-Americans.

