Jeff Harnar Sings Sondheim At Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

Jeff Harnar makes his solo FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW debut with I KNOW THINGS NOW: Jeff Harnar sings SONDHEIM.

Drawing from the words and music of Stephen Sondheim, Mr. Harnar creates a self-portrait of the emotional landscape of an openly gay New Yorker. Together with renown jazz piano virtuoso Jon Weber, the duo revisit an eclectic set list from Follies, Into The Woods, A Little Night Music, Road Show, Dick Tracy, Passion, Company and more, with a gender-bending fluidity, many songs having originally been introduced by women.

Music Director Jon Weber is a renown composer, arranger and Host of Piano Jazz with Jon Weber on NPR. The show is Directed by the Broadway legend Sondra Lee, who originated the roles of Tiger Lily opposite Mary Martin's Peter Pan and Minnie Faye opposite Carol Channing's Dolly Levi. The show arrives in New York directly from its critically-acclaimed premiere engagement at London's The Pheasanty.

I KNOW THINGS NOW: Jeff Harnar sings SONDHEIM plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday March 18th at 7pm.

There is a $55-$90 Cover Charge (Premium Seating is already SOLD OUT) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.