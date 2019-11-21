Jason Kravits Will Return to Crazy Coqs for Week-Long Residency with OFF THE TOP

American TV regular and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits is to return to Crazy Coqs for a star-studded, week-long residency, of his critically acclaimed, jaw-dropping, completely improvised solo evening of music and comedy, 'Off The Top'

Special guest stars include Rachel Tucker, Sarah-Louise Young, Josie Lawrence, Joe Stilgoe, Ruth Bratt, George Ikediashi (Le Gateau Chocolat) and more!

Performances Mon 13 Jan, then Thu 16 Jan - Sun 19 Jan at 7pm

The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason walks on stage with... nothing. No script, no songs, no story - and no net! By the evening's end, he'll have created an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - every lyric, every melody, every Sondheim standard and 11 o'clock number - made up on the spot, "off the top" of his nimble head.

Supported by the most daring band in the business, as well as a different celebrity guest every night, 'Off The Top' is an intoxicating cocktail of music, comedy and fun... and it's never the same show twice!

Jason Kravits has been been appearing on stages and screens, large and small, for over 30 years.



A regular on American television, Jason has amassed over 60 credits, including roles on 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'The Kominsky Method', 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', 'Young Sheldon' and even the last ever episode of 'Friends'.



On Broadway, Jason is best known for his work in the Tony Award winning musical 'The Drowsy Chaperone' as well as 'Relatively Speaking' and 'Sly Fox'.



Off Broadway and regionally, he originated roles in several plays, includsing 'Junk', 'Free Will' and 'Wanton Lust' and the upcoming 'A Play is a Poem', five one-acts by Ethan Cohen.



Winner of the 2017 Bistro Award for Best Musical Comedy, 'OFF the TOP!' has been performed everywhere from the Edinburgh Fringe to Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and Adelaide, Australia. The show plays regularly at its home stage, the world famous Birdland Theater in NYC.

Jason Kravits has been been appearing on stages and screens, large and small, for over 30 years.

A regular on American television, Jason has amassed over 60 credits, including roles on 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'The Kominsky Method', 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', 'Young Sheldon' and even the last ever episode of 'Friends'.

On Broadway, Jason is best known for his work in the Tony Award winning musical 'The Drowsy Chaperone' as well as 'Relatively Speaking' and 'Sly Fox'.

Off Broadway and regionally, he originated roles in several plays, includsing 'Junk', 'Free Will' and 'Wanton Lust' and the upcoming 'A Play is a Poem', five one-acts by Ethan Cohen.

Winner of the 2017 Bistro Award for Best Musical Comedy, 'OFF the TOP!' has been performed everywhere from the Edinburgh Fringe to Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and Adelaide, Australia. The show plays regularly at its home stage, the world famous Birdland Theater in NYC.

LISTINGS INFO

Performance Dates



Monday 13 January,

Thursday 16 January

Friday 17 January

Saturday 18 January

Sunday 19 January

at 7pm

Press are invited to review

Monday 13 January at 7pm

Location



Crazy Coqs

Live at Zedel

20 Sherwood Street

London W1F 7ED

Ticket Booking Info

Online: www.liveatzedel.com

Phone: 020 7734 4888

Tickets: £20.00

Guest stars (subject to change)



Monday Jan 13 Ruth Bratt

Thursday Jan 16 Joe Stilgoe

Friday Jan 17 Sarah-Louise Young

Saturday Jan 18 Josie Lawrence

Sunday Jan 19 Rachel Tucker & Le Gateau Chocolat

The Band



John Thorn - Piano

Jonny Gee - Bass

Sophie Alloway - Drums

Social Media:

Instagram: offthetopimprovcabaret

Facebook: OffTheTopImprovCabaret

Twitter: @improvcabaret

www.offthetop.nyc







Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You