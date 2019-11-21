Jason Kravits Will Return to Crazy Coqs for Week-Long Residency with OFF THE TOP
American TV regular and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits is to return to Crazy Coqs for a star-studded, week-long residency, of his critically acclaimed, jaw-dropping, completely improvised solo evening of music and comedy, 'Off The Top'
Special guest stars include Rachel Tucker, Sarah-Louise Young, Josie Lawrence, Joe Stilgoe, Ruth Bratt, George Ikediashi (Le Gateau Chocolat) and more!
Performances Mon 13 Jan, then Thu 16 Jan - Sun 19 Jan at 7pm
The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason walks on stage with... nothing. No script, no songs, no story - and no net! By the evening's end, he'll have created an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - every lyric, every melody, every Sondheim standard and 11 o'clock number - made up on the spot, "off the top" of his nimble head.
Supported by the most daring band in the business, as well as a different celebrity guest every night, 'Off The Top' is an intoxicating cocktail of music, comedy and fun... and it's never the same show twice!
Jason Kravits has been been appearing on stages and screens, large and small, for over 30 years.
A regular on American television, Jason has amassed over 60 credits, including roles on 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'The Kominsky Method', 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', 'Young Sheldon' and even the last ever episode of 'Friends'.
On Broadway, Jason is best known for his work in the Tony Award winning musical 'The Drowsy Chaperone' as well as 'Relatively Speaking' and 'Sly Fox'.
Off Broadway and regionally, he originated roles in several plays, includsing 'Junk', 'Free Will' and 'Wanton Lust' and the upcoming 'A Play is a Poem', five one-acts by Ethan Cohen.
Winner of the 2017 Bistro Award for Best Musical Comedy, 'OFF the TOP!' has been performed everywhere from the Edinburgh Fringe to Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and Adelaide, Australia. The show plays regularly at its home stage, the world famous Birdland Theater in NYC.
LISTINGS INFO
Performance Dates
Monday 13 January,
Thursday 16 January
Friday 17 January
Saturday 18 January
Sunday 19 January
at 7pm
Press are invited to review
Monday 13 January at 7pm
Location
Crazy Coqs
Live at Zedel
20 Sherwood Street
London W1F 7ED
Ticket Booking Info
Online: www.liveatzedel.com
Phone: 020 7734 4888
Tickets: £20.00
Guest stars (subject to change)
Monday Jan 13 Ruth Bratt
Thursday Jan 16 Joe Stilgoe
Friday Jan 17 Sarah-Louise Young
Saturday Jan 18 Josie Lawrence
Sunday Jan 19 Rachel Tucker & Le Gateau Chocolat
The Band
John Thorn - Piano
Jonny Gee - Bass
Sophie Alloway - Drums
