Jason Kravits Will Make Joe's Pub Debut July 14th With Smash Hit Show OFF THE TOP!

OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, the Award-Winning Completely Improvised Cabaret, Heads Downtown to JOE'S PUB on July 14th at 7 pm 


TV and Broadway veteran and “Master Improviser” Jason Kravits makes his Public  Theater premier, with his award-winning solo show... a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy that you have to see to believe. Over the course of an exhilarating hour, Kravits keeps you on the edge of your seat by using audience suggestions (pulled from an ever-present fishbowl) to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - including every lyric and melody - made up on the spot! Backed by the most fearless band in the business, OFF the TOP! is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and into one intoxicating cocktail of entertainment. It’s the show of a lifetime... every time. 


OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, at JOE's PUB, Friday, July 14th at 7 pm. Guest stars to be announced. Previous guest stars include Richard Kind, Norm Lewis, Julie  Benko, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Mike McShane, Nicole Parker, and Nellie McKay. (See clips of some of these appearances HERE.) 


Jason Kravits has been a familiar face on stages and screens for over three decades. Perhaps best known for his long-running role as Richard Bay on ABC’s The Practice, he has made appearances in over 50 television shows, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Kominsky Method, Halston, The Undoing, The Big Bang Theory, Kimmy Schmidt, Grey’s Anatomy, 30 Rock and even the last episode of Friends. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May, and Woody Allen. Jason is the creator of the acclaimed web series Lords of the Playground, the parody musical, Harrison!, and the holiday stories The Kvetch and A Christmoose Story. His recently released album, “JIM... and Other Fine Suggestions,” songs written in 24 hours or less, is available on all streaming platforms and at www.jasonkravits.bandcamp.com 


OFF the TOP! has played stages large and small for the past seven years. From its humble beginnings at The Duplex Theater in New York, the show has played to sold-out crowds all around the world, including stops at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Brasserie Zédel (London), Feinstein’s at Vitello’s (LA), Boom Chicago (Amsterdam) and AMP by Strathmore (Washington, DC). In 2017 OFF the TOP! took home the award for Best Musical Comedy at The Bistro Awards in NYC, and won a 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. 


WHAT: OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits 
WHEN: Friday, July 14th, 7:00 pm 
WHERE: Joe's Pub 425 Lafayette St. NY, NY 10003
HOW MUCH: $25, plus 2 drink or one food item per person minimum

TICKETS available HERE.




