Janine DiVita Joins The Cast Of MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Join in for Mom's Night Out, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audience.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don'
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R
Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage

Janine DiVita has joined Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on October 14th, 9:30pm.

Janine is really excited to be out of sweatpants for this concert!  Being a mama to her ten month old son, RJ,  is the highlight of her existence, but a few career highlights include Broadway's Jagged Little Pill (MJ u/s), Grease (Rizzo), Anything Goes (Reno u/s), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Drood/Rosa u/s) and the National Tours of If/Then (Anne), Finding Neverland (Mary), and Young Frankenstein (Elizabeth). Regional credits include Nancy in Oliver! (Walnut Street Theatre, Barrymore Nomination), Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (TUTS/KC Starlight), Young Little Edie in Grey Gardens (PST), among many others. She's done a ton of other NYC readings/workshops and has performed as a headliner with the Edmonton Symphony, Omaha Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, and toured China with Broadway Rox which was WILD!  TV/Film includes: The Deuce, Elementary, Girls5Eva, and feature film Hear My Song. Janine is also a producer on the Global Entertainment Team at the USO and is a graduate of the University of Michigan. It's that time of year- GO BLUE!

Join in for Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

 

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Emily Cohn

Previously announced performed include Carrie Baker, Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten! Honeymoon in Vegas), Deidre Rodman Struck, Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia Nat'l Tour), Amanda Jarufe, Alicia Krakauer, Happy McPartlin (Come From Away, Hands on a Hardbody), Grace Morgan (Phantom of The Opera), Marissa Rosano, Deidre Rodman Struck, and Elyssa Nicole Trust.

Stay tuned for additional creative and casting annoucments, and follow the the fun on Instagram, @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.




