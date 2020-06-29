Jamie Mann and More Take Part in Virtual Cabaret to Benefit Obi Ndefo

Join teen actor Jamie Mann on Tuesday, June 30, at 7:30 pm EDT/4:30 PDT, as he interviews actor/screenwriter Obi Ndefo about his harrowing experience losing his legs-and for a heartwarming line-up of singers sharing their voices to help him afford new prosthetic ones. The show will be live-streamed.

Tune in below!

This story is about more than one man, known for his kindness, undying optimism, for teaching yoga to kids with special needs, for being an activist for inclusivity; it's about the positive attitude and resiliency we all need to overcome the challenges of the uncertain era we are in. From Obi's wisdom and a peek into his timely new TV project (with a life-meets-art twist you won't believe!) to songs from stellar Broadway stars and exciting up and comers, this cabaret is not to be missed.

"Thank you to my friends, cast mates, Obi's friends, and the gracious stars who have donated their time and talent to make this event happen. Viewers, please donate on Obi Ndefo's gofundme page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/obi-ndefo-lifeline-organized-by-his-family). My hope is we can help change his life so he can keep inspiring all of us," says Jamie Mann, who met Obi by chance when out running in L.A. during quarantine. Jamie was there for filming of the new Netflix show Country Comfort, in which he plays series regular Brody, alongside Broadway/TV star Katharine McPhee. Jamie's dad, Ben Mann, attended Yale with Obi-Obi was Ben's brother's roommate. Jamie had heard stories about the great singer and actor (Dawson's Creek, Stargate: SG-1, Star Trek, West Wing). The Manns had heard about the tragic accident last summer, in which a driver under the influence slammed into Obi at 40 mph, as Obi was loading groceries into his trunk after teaching a yoga class. When Ben spotted his old friend this spring, in his wheelchair, and they began talking about what happened, Jamie-struggling with the new normal of a pandemic-felt inspired to do something to help this man who showed such an amazing positive attitude in spite of what he'd gone through.

Obi lost both his legs but used natural food and yoga to rehabilitate and was back teaching yoga within nine weeks of the accident. He is passionately back to finalizing distribution for the TV script, Juice Bar, which he has been working on for five years. It includes a double amputee, a character he created well before the accident. Now Obi can play that role. Obi is of Nigerian and Jewish heritage and is an ardent activist for inclusion. The show, a comedic satire centered around spirituality and the global organic food and health movement, features a multi-ethnic cast and offers the humor, soul, and Willy Wonka-esque wonder we can all use during these tumultuous times.

"I believe things happen for me, not to me," says Obi.

Obi earned his Masters in acting at the Yale School of Drama and is the founder of the Arts Alliance for Humanity, bringing artists together from around the world to unite and uplift the planet.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You