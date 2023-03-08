Jade Jones to Make Solo Concert Debut at The Green Room 42 This Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the New York solo concert debut of Jade Jones, the musical theater sensation who made national headlines for the hit Washington, D.C. production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast - in the new show "Killin Em Softly: A Seventies Soirée" on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM. Jones will offer a velvety attack on some of the swaggiest love songs of the seventies and offers a soulful exploration of agony, ecstasy, and everything in between. The evening features hits by Roberta Flack, Rick James, and some of Broadway's most famous songs written in the "Me" Decade. The evening features music director Walter "Bobby" McCoy. Jones will be featured in The York Theatre Company's Off-Broadway production of Vanities - The Musical later this season.

Jade Jones

(they/them) is a multifaceted performer whose talents include rapping, singing, and acting. As a native of the Washington, D.C. area, they were recently seen as "Belle" in Olney Theatre Center's internationally acclaimed production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. In August, they were spotlighted on ABC 20/20's 25th anniversary Cinderella reunion special alongside Billy Porter and Todrick Hall. They have also been featured in Playbill, MSNBC, and People. Jade has performed at the historic Howard Theater in Washington DC, Sony Hall in New York City, and most recently at The Muny in St. Louis, as Mrs. Corry in Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, starring Corbin Bleu and Jeanna de Waal. Their music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud, under the moniker "Litty Official."

Jade Jones will perform "Killin Em Softly: A Seventies Soirée" on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$40. A livestream option is available for $20 each. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

