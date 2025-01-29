Jackie Theoharis Brings COCKTALES to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Valentine's Day, skip the clichés and sip on something a little stronger. Cocktales, the bold, raunchy, and wildly entertaining one-woman cabaret written and performed by Jackie Theoharis, makes its highly anticipated debut at Don't Tell Mama on February 14, 2025.

Blending uproarious storytelling with an eclectic mix of pop hits and musical theater favorites, Cocktales is a no-holds-barred journey through Jackie's globe-trotting sexcapades, from wild nights in Mykonos to rebellious romance in Japan. It's a night of hilarity, empowerment, and unapologetic confidence, perfect for singles, couples, and anyone looking to spice up their Valentine's plans.

Directed by Edward Hooper and music directed by Jason Wetzel, Cocktales brings a dynamic performance to the stage, ensuring a night of unforgettable entertainment.

"It's not just cocktails and comedy; it's a love letter to owning your pleasure, your power, and your story," says Theoharis. "Whether you're flying solo, joining with friends, or bringing a partner, Cocktales promises a night that goes down smooth and leaves you wanting more."

Jackie Theoharis is an actor, writer, and cabaret performer whose sharp wit and fearless storytelling have captivated audiences worldwide. She returns to Don't Tell Mama after two successful cabarets, Quarter-Life Crisis and The Truth About Greece. A seasoned performer with an MFA in acting, she blends truth, humor, heart, and powerhouse vocals to create unforgettable theatrical experiences.

Cocktales will run at Don't Tell Mama (343 W 46th St, New York, NY) on Friday, February 14th. Doors open at 6:15pm with the showtime at 7pm. Tickets are $20 with a $20/2 drink minimum, cash only. Approximate run time is 65 minutes.

