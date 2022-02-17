Jackie Smook Returns To Davenport's March 5 With A New Late Night Show, UNDER YOUR SKIN

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting is thrilled to welcome back Jackie Smook and her pianist Joey Chimes in a new production Under Your Skin, Saturday, March 5 at 10:30 p.m.

Smooks continues her engagement at Davenport's with additional performances Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. Under Your Skin is a ticketed event held in the Cabaret with a special price of $15 and no drink minimum. The April - June concerts are $20 and a two drink minimum. All tickets are on sale now via Davenport's Eventbrite page. For more information, please visit DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Under Your Skin is an original solo show written by Jackie Smook and Jackson Zinn-Rowthorn. It tells the story of the time Smook worked as a medical assistant during her summer vacation, a job she never expected. She had no prior training and this, of course, caused utter chaos to ensue. This is a comedic telling, in real time, of her experiences told through standup, multiple original characters and song.

Originally planned to premiere at The Second City after its first preview at Davenport's Piano Bar before the pandemic, Under Your Skin has been updated for its March Davenport's world premiere.