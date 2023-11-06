JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS CRAFT A MUSICAL Comes to 54 Below This Month

The performance is on November 27, 2023 at 9:30 pm.

Nov. 06, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Jayke Workman (Chicago), Caleb Barnett (Aladdin), Pablo David Laucercia (Dear Evan Hansen), Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), Nadia Ra’Shaun, Joseph Thor, Landry Champlin, Freddy Vaccaro, and more in Joseph Thor and Friends Craft a Musical on November 27, 2023 at 9:30 pm. 

The secret formula to a great musical is not a secret at all. There are archetypal numbers that make up all the best shows. You might even know some by name, like “The Eleven O’clock Number” or the “I Want Song,” but there are even more like the “Charm Song” or perhaps even the “Soliloquy” (not just the song from Carousel) you may not have heard of. Using this formula, we have compiled the best songs across the musical theatre catalog in each category to create a new super-musical! Produced by Joseph Thor and featuring an all-star cast of some of NYC’s newest talent, come out and experience the greatest musical ever made!

Full Casting Includes: Jayke Workman, Caleb Barnett, Pablo David Laucercia, Sabrina Shah, Freddy Vaccaro, Landry Champlin, Joseph Thor, Nadia Ra’Shaun, Sydney Rose Horowitz, Sean Zuckerman, Cynthia Kauffman, Ellie Kallay, Tony Cambria, Nick Fernandez Logan Farley, Chris Richie, Charlie Turner, Quinn Alden, Rae Hillman, Emerson Fischer, Simón Gómez Villegas, Ryan Basch, Mackenzie Shaw, Lucy Rhoades, Jonah Hale, Ruby Locknar, Emmy Daniels, Tali Green, Abby Hammond, Gabriela Torres, and Teddy Wavle.

Joseph Thor and Friends Craft a Musical plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 27, 2023 at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees.) Premiums are $60 ($67.50) with fees.) Additional $6 fee if tickets are purchased at the venue. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




