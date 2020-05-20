JOE'S PUB LIVE! to Feature Gian-Carla Tisera & Richard Padrón, Sarah Stiles and More

Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater, continues JOE'S PUB LIVE!, its free series of live-streamed and archived performances from their iconic stage in New York City. Designed to facilitate social connection during this time of physical distancing, Joe's Pub will share events with audiences worldwide each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM Eastern.

This week's schedule of performances will feature a powerful, original, and groundbreaking fusion of musical genres in Gian-Carla Tisera & Richard Padrón's Dueto on Thursday, May 21 at 8PM; a marathon of musical genres and caffeinated emotions with Sarah Stiles' SQUIRREL HEART on Friday, May 22 at 8PM; an intriguing fusion of Eastern and Western musical styles with Gary Lucas, Feifei Yang & Jason Candler's The Edge of Heaven on Saturday, May 23 at 8PM.

Beyond this week, other confirmed shows include the deeply soulful sounds and life-giving vocal performance of Kiah Victoria on Thursday, May 28 at 8PM; orthodox expressions of cante in fresh coherence with the modern sounds of flamenco from María Terremoto's La Huella de mi Sentío on Friday, May 29 at 8PM; a total celebration of individuality with ZviDance's On The Road, inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel of the same title, on Saturday, May 30 at 8PM; an evening of his signature sit-down comedy with Isaac Oliver on Thursday, June 4 at 8PM; a celebration of tattooed ladies, Korean popstars, '70s queer culture, the apocalypse, and more with Max Vernon's Existential Life Crisis Lullaby on Friday, June 5 at 8PM; a salute to a perennial pop goddess by way of Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue on Saturday, June 6 at 8PM; an evening of modern Arabic fusion music from Mira Awad with Guy Mintus on Thursday, June 11 at 8PM; a balls-to-the-wall drag fest in the form of The Martha Graham Cracker Drag Cabaret on Friday, June 12 at 8PM; a night of fresh tales, classic jamz, and the same ol' bad attitudes from 2Scoops on Saturday, June 13 at 8PM; an evening of belly laughs and more with comedian, actress, and jazz musician Lea DeLaria's Fuck Love on Thursday, June 18 at 8PM; a star-studded celebration of Michael Callen with Purple Heart: The Music of Michael Callen on Friday, June 19 at 8PM; a thrilling evening of music, comedy, theater, and magic in Spirit Night hosted by Henry Koperski and Larry Owens on Saturday, June 20 at 8PM; Jomama Jones' Black Light, a critically acclaimed musical revival for turbulent times, on Friday, June 26 at 8PM; a one night only retrospective concert and celebration of a pop icon with Kevin Smith Kirkwood's Classic Whitney: Alive! on Saturday, June 27 at 8PM; the melancholy wit and a cockeyed worldview of Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra on Thursday, July 2 at 8PM; and the creation of a safe space to process, to commune, and to laugh with Justin Sayre Makes The Case for America on Saturday, July 4 at 8PM.

In addition to these presentations, Joe's Pub has launched Joe's Pub Live! Artist IG Live Takeovers, which occur daily on Joe's Pub Instagram. The current schedule includes Tuesdays at 1PM with Ikechuwu Ufomadu, Wednesdays at 1PM with Roopa Mahadevan, Thursdays at 1PM with Julian Velard, Fridays at 1PM with Isaac Oliver, Saturdays at 4PM with Celisse Henderson, and Sundays at 4PM with Justin Elizabeth Sayre.



GIAN-CARLA TISERA & RICHARD PADRÓN: DUETO

Thursday, May 21 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

As a Bolivian-American artist trained in the opera and theater worlds, Gian-Carla Tisera's subversive musical prowess is the result of two worlds colliding to create a powerful, original, and groundbreaking fusion of musical genres. She was raised in Cochabamba, Bolivia and later moved to the United States, where she completed her Master's Degree at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Since 2008, she has lived in the city of New York, where she found herself re-united with the folk music of her homeland, and where she discovered the liberating force of jazz. She had toured with the Bolivian Baroque Project, which showcased her voice on the world's greatest concert halls - including London's Wigmore Hall, Berlin's Konzerthaus, Vienna's Mozarteum, Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, Switzerland's KKL, Singapore's Esplanade Concert Hall, and many others. But when she moved to New York, she began to collaborate with visual artists and to submerge herself in the city's famous jam sessions to explore improvisation and to expand her ideas on musical fusion. In this way, she discovered her own musical and vocal artistry in the realms of jazz and world music.

Richard Padrón is an accomplished composer and guitarist known for his versatility, virtuosity, and ability to blend in with almost any ensemble across a wide variety of genres. He has strong Cuban roots that color his compositions while still retaining his own identity as a composer. His music has been described as deceptively simple and easy on the ear, yet pulls you in with its complex harmonies.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on August 8, 2019.



SARAH STILES: SQUIRREL HEART

Friday, May 22 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Sarah Stiles' cabaret extravaganza SQUIRREL HEART, a marathon of musical genres and caffeinated emotions, wrapped up in 20 or so costume changes and big hair, is back at Joe's Pub.

Sarah Stiles stars opposite Kevin James in the new Netflix comedy "The Crew." She is also one of the stars in the critically acclaimed EPIX Original Series "Get Shorty." She is a two-time Tony nominee for her role as Sandy in the Broadway production of Tootsie and her performance as Jessica in Hand to God. She is currently recurring on Showtime's "Billions" and voiced the character Spinel in Steven Universe: The Movie.

Her other Broadway productions include On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Kate/Lucy in Avenue Q, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Recent television and film credits include Steven Soderbergh's Unsane, "I'm Dying Up Here," "The Blacklist," "Dietland," and the animated "Sunny Day" for Nickelodeon. Stiles lends her voice on the recording of Pasek and Paul's James and the Giant Peach.

SQUIRREL HEART is written by Sarah Stiles and Holly Gewandter, directed by Darren Katz, musical direction by Brian Nash, and videography by David N. Stiles.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on January 3 & 8, 2019.



GARY LUCAS, FEIFEI YANG & JASON CANDLER: THE EDGE OF HEAVEN

Saturday, May 23 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Join Joe's Pub for an evening of dreamy '30s Shanghai pop-jazz inspired by Gary Lucas' celebrated album, The Edge of Heaven, which rose to #1 on the World Music Charts. An intriguing fusion of Eastern and Western musical styles mingles with new Mandarin versions of classics by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and Jeff Buckley. Grammy-nominated guitar legend Gary Lucas (Captain Beefheart, Jeff Buckley) has been called "one of the best and most original guitarists in America" by Rolling Stone.

Vocalist and erhu virtuoso Feifei Yang is a dual 2017 Global Music Award winner and was recently praised by Indie Nation as "an extremely talented pop star in the making." Multi-instrumentalist Jason Candler has worked closely with Gary Lucas for years and is also music director of the Hungry March Band. This formidable trio will perform alongside amazing images of Old Shanghai, "the Paris of the East," courtesy of lighting designer Kris Anton. Their new album is coming soon on Knitting Factory Records.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on February 20, 2019.



KIAH VICTORIA

Thursday, May 28 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Kiah Victoria has traveled the globe gracing audiences with her deeply soulful sounds and life-giving vocal performances. Her music and timeless lyricism speak to the spirit, body, and mind. Last January, the young songbird had just released a 7-track EP entitled Memo, now available on all music platforms, and made her return to the Joe's Pub stage for an intimate evening of togetherness and storytelling.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on January 30, 2019.



MARÍA TERREMOTO: HUELLA DE MI SENTÍO

Friday, May 29 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

María Terremoto comes from the Terremoto legacy, from Jerez de la Frontera: granddaughter of the genius Fernando Fernández Monje, "Terremoto of Jerez," and daughter of singer Fernando Fernández Pantoja "Fernando Terremoto." She was the youngest ever artist to receive the Giraldillo Award for new artist at the Seville Flamenco Biennial. Following a career replete with glowing reviews, María has been labeled as "the flag bearer for young flamenco singers." She has just released her first album, La Huella de mi Sentío, in which she presents the cantes (songs) that have been with her since childhood. Her orthodox expression of cante maintains a fresh coherence with the modern sounds of flamenco. María was accompanied by Nono Jero (guitar) and singer José "El Pechuguita."

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on March 9, 2019.



ZVIDANCE: ON THE ROAD

Saturday, May 30 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

On the Road, inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel of the same title, is a multimedia dance piece that contemplates the upheaval of the 1960s and that generation's startling notions of social rebellion. The road trip is a metaphor of an improvised life and having no ties to anything. Author Kerouac was trying to hold onto his youth and fight the passage of time. Virtuosic in form and versatile in style, Kerouac's On the Road entwines the thrills of freedom, the sounds of jazz, and the perplexity of youthful American voices discovering their closeted and social selves. Zvi Gotheiner's On the Road is a total celebration of individuality. Performed against the backdrop of Joshua Higgason's hypnotic video designs, On the Road is set to Jukka Rintamki's distinctive score. The video by Higgason was shot during a two-week road trip through the rust belt of America, in the spring of 2016, with four of ZviDance's dancers improvising movement along the way.

Choreography by Zvi Gotheiner, in collaboration with the dancers

Music by Jukka Rintamki

Video by Josh Higgason

Performed by ZviDance

DANCE NOW was created as a pilot program of the Downtown Multi-Arts Festival in 1995. In 1997, they launched independently and, for two and a half decades, have offered unconventional performance events, presenting in traditional and non-traditional venues. In 2003, Dance Now created Dance-mopolitan for the intimacy of Joe's Pub. The closeness of artists to their audience at the Pub provides a vital stimulus to spark creativity. This, along with the challenge initiative, encouraging work marked by brevity and clarity, inspired the commissioning of more than 27 full and shared evening works for Joe's Pub. With this success, Dance Now merged all programs to Joe's Pub in 2011, where audiences have come to expect risk-taking, surprise, extraordinary dancing, and magical experiences.

Today, Dance Now is a network of interacting performance, creative development, and educational opportunities, serving a diverse roster of multi-generational artists. Partnerships with like-minded arts organizations, including Joe's Pub, the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA, and The Bang Group in Boston, allow Dance Now to offer multiple performance opportunities through the Dance Now Joe's Pub, Raw, SteelStacks, and Boston programs.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on April 27, 2019.



ISAAC OLIVER

Thursday, June 4 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Writer/performer Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The New York Times, HBO's "High Maintenance," Netflix's "GLOW") returns to Joe's Pub for an evening of his signature sit-down comedy.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on June 5, 2018.



MAX VERNON: EXISTENTIAL LIFE CRISIS LULLABY

Friday, June 5 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Described by the New Yorker as "equal parts Bohemia and Broadway," Max Vernon has emerged as a singular and eccentric voice in the world of musical theatre. He received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical, three Drama Desk Nominations, a Jonathan Larson Grant, and the Richard Rodgers Award for his musicals The View UpStairs and KPOP, both of which had critically acclaimed extended Off-Broadway runs. Following a sold-out debut at the Kennedy Center in 2018, he returned to Joe's Pub for a three concert-stint of high spectacle, high fashion, and high belted F sharps. Featuring a cast of Broadway stars and Downtown divas, Existential Life Crisis Lullaby will be a celebration of tattooed ladies, Korean popstars, '70s queer culture, the apocalypse, sentient robots, aging club kids, homicidal hipster cults, and... love?*

*Warning: costume changes will occur

Directed by Ellie Heyman

Costume design: Max Vernon

Video: Matt Marlinski

Guests:

Michael Longoria

Jo Lampert

Gianna Masi

Andy Mientus

Fancy Feast

Sophia Ramos

Helen Park

Leah Lane

Band:

James Dobinson - piano/music direction

Paul Heaney - guitar

Tristan Marzeski - drums

Alan Hewitt - bass

Avery Leight Draut, Michelle Geo, Gianna Masi - backup vocals

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on April 23, 2019.



KIM DAVID SMITH SINGS KYLIE MINOGUE

Saturday, June 6 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Kim David Smith salutes perennial pop goddess, Kylie Minogue, with an intimately fabulous cabaret-fantasia celebrating Kylie's catalogue of gargantuan hits and glittering deep cuts, from 1987's The Loco-Motion all the way through to 2018's Golden. Labeled the "male Marlene Dietrich" by The New York Times, Smith deconstructs three decades of Minogue dance anthems with music direction by the multi-MAC Award winning Tracy Stark, and with costumes by Miodrag Guberinic (Katy Perry, Madonna, Nicki Minaj).

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on November 19, 2018.



MIRA AWAD WITH GUY MINTUS

Thursday, June 11 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Tel Aviv-based singer, songwriter, actress, and cultural activist Mira Awad has collaborated with many international artists including Noa, Idan Raichel, Andrea Bocelli, Bobby McFerrin, and more. Born in Rameh village in the Galilee to a Palestinian father and Bulgarian mother, she studied at the Rimon School for Jazz and Contemporary Music. Awad has developed a unique fusion of sounds, combining the East with the West, weaving the Arabic language and its oriental ornaments with Western harmonies, thus creating unique modern Arabic fusion music, with a rich tapestry of sounds.

As an actress, Awad participated in numerous theater productions, hosted several TV shows, and starred on the high rated series "Arab Labor." She established her own world music label called LabelFree and writes music for theatre and film. She teaches stage performance and gives talks.

Awad is very much identified with the agenda of dialogue and co-existence. She is a relentless peace activist and believes in anti-violence activity to build bridges towards resolutions.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on February 28, 2019.



THE MARTHA GRAHAM CRACKER CABARET

Friday, June 12 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

This balls-to-the-wall drag cabaret is hosted by Martha Graham Cracker, who is, perhaps, the world's tallest and hairiest drag queen. Backed by a four-piece live band, Martha Graham Cracker, hailed as "The Drag Queen King" by the Philadelphia Inquirer, performs new arrangements and mashups of songs by artists ranging from Prince and Lady Gaga to Black Sabbath and Nina Simone, and a bit of everything in between.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on January 18, 2019.



2SCOOPS

Saturday, June 13 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Long after cassingles, beepers, and neon colors have gone out of style, these 2 girlz from around the way still cling tight 2 the music and style of the 90's. Holding the world record for the most breakups of any group in history, they were recently reunited, broken up again, and re-reunited on the Joe's Pub stage. Don't miss Dana and Deena for a night of fresh tales, classic jamz, and the same ol' bad attitudes.

2Scoops is written and performed by Adam Enright & Aaron Fuksa

Video content filmed & directed by Chris Ford at Glamsmash Productions

"Donuts" - written by Sharon Kenny

2Scoops Photography by John Keon

Production Manager: Scott Delacruz

Meaghan Sands Ungar - Kiffany

Oprah - Oprah

Austin Sanders - TMZ

Ryan Chittaphong

Kimberly Chesser

Alyssa Kim

Robbie Guerra

James Roberts IV

John Swader

Travis Kent - Caveman

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on April 15, 2019.



LEA DELARIA: FUCK LOVE

Thursday, June 18 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her three-time, SAG Award-winning, standout role as Carrie 'Big Boo' Black in the Netflix hit series "Orange Is the New Black." However, DeLaria's multi-faceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician, has, in fact, spanned decades.

DeLaria holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on television in America, which led to countless television and film roles portraying police lieutenants, PE teachers, and the lesbian who inappropriately hits on straight women.

Selected TV credits: "The Code," "Shameless," "Broad City," "Baroness Von Sketch," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Awkward," "Clarence," "Californication," "The Oblongs," "One Live to Live," "Law and Order: SVU," "Will and Grace," "Friends," and "Matlock." Selected Film credits: Cars 3, Support The Girls, First Wives Club, Dear Dumb Diary, and Edge of Seventeen.

She's received Obie & Theater World Awards, and a Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal as Hildy in The Public Theater's revival of On the Town, and has played both Eddie & Dr. Scott in the gender-bending Broadway musical The Rocky Horror Show.

DeLaria was the featured vocalist at the 50th Anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, and has performed in some of the most prestigious houses in the world including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Chicago Symphony, Hollywood Bowl, The Royal Albert Hall, and the Sydney Opera House.

DeLaria has five records on the Warner Jazz and Classics label and her book Lea's Book of Rules for the World is in its third printing at Bantam Doubleday and Dell.

Her sixth record, House Of David delaria+bowie=jazz, was released in the summer of 2015 to critical acclaim.

DeLaria can currently be seen as Queenie in Hulu's "Reprisal," and as Molly Yarnchopper in the Netflix and DreamWorks animated series "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts."

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on February 14, 2019.



PURPLE HEART: THE MUSIC OF MICHAEL CALLEN

Friday, June 19 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

As a composer, singer, writer, and activist, Michael Callen played a major role in shaping America's response to the AIDS epidemic. For Veteran's Day 2019, a stellar cast of singers and musicians breathed new life into Callen's music.

Special guests include Taylor Mac, Bridget Everett, Toshi Reagon, NathAnn Carrera, Richard Barone, Xavier Smith, Kat Edmonson, and more. Musical Direction by Matt Ray.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on November 11, 2019.



SPIRIT NIGHT

Saturday, June 20 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Hosted by pianist/composer Henry Koperski and comedian/actor/singer Larry Owens, Spirit Night is a thrilling evening of music, comedy, theater, and magic (...and ghosts?). Expect to laugh, cry, and be amazed by the raw talent of some of NYC's most unique and special performers, including Ana Fabrega, Henry Russell Bergstein, Mo Fry Pasic, Nora Palka, Arti Gollapudi, Karolena Theresa, Ryan J. Haddad, Chris Murphy, and David Goldberg.

This stream will leave you with a warm, hopeful glow in your heart... or you will at least feel thoroughly entertained!

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on October 21, 2019.



JOMAMA JONES: BLACK LIGHT

Friday, June 26 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Black Light is a revival for turbulent times. Jomama Jones invites us to the Crossroads to contemplate what we must choose at this moment in our own lives, in our civic relationships, in our country, and our world(s).

featuring

Daniel Alexander Jones - Jomama Jones / creator

Trevor Bachman - voice

Tariq al-Sabir - voice, keys

Josh Quat - guitar, voice

Vuyo Sotashe - voice

Michelle Marie Osbourne - bass

Sean Dixon - drums

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on March 17, 2018.



KEVIN SMITH KIRKWOOD IS CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!

Saturday, June 27 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

In Classic Whitney: Alive!, the legendary Whitney Houston has come back to earth, reincarnated in the body of Kevin Smith Kirkwood, to deliver a one night only retrospective concert and celebration of some of her iconic live performances. Here, Whitney is backed by a full band and back-up singers (who also play guests including her mother Sissy Houston, brother Gary, and even Bobby Brown) and musical director Drew Wutke. With a script constructed from bits of her live concert banter, and re-enactments of her live concert musical arrangements, it's the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan!

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on November 9, 2015.



ETHAN LIPTON & HIS ORCHESTRA

Thursday, July 2 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Dubbed "Best Lounge Act of 2009" by New York Magazine, Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra play an edgy brand of jazz/folk/alternative nosh with a chewy singer-songwriter center. With melancholy wit and a cockeyed worldview, sepia-toned frontman Lipton and band mates Eben Levy (guitar), Ian Riggs (bass) and Vito Dieterle (sax) deliver songs steeped in mixed-message sincerity and soul. The band has appeared at Celebrate Brooklyn, MASS MOCA, Bryant Park, the Camden Opera House, Tangier (LA), and Vermont Arts Exchange, and has been featured on NPR and radio stations around the country.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on May 9, 2019.



JUSTIN SAYRE MAKES THE CASE FOR AMERICA

Saturday, July 4 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Are you worried about the impending demise of our democracy? Has the approach of a fascist dictatorship got you feeling a little blue? Are you seething with anger as you're being "gaslighted," out of a future? Well not to worry, (still worry) but join Justin Elizabeth Sayre for a live "Love-in to Get You Through!"

Sayre invites you to "their apartment" for one of their "philosophizing nights," a ritual where Justin asks the big questions. Why are we here? What are we doing? The night involves lots of stories and all the feelings, and even a little fried chicken. The question for this show: what does it mean to be an American at this moment and how do we move forward?

Sayre is creating a safe space to process, to commune, and to laugh.

In the words of Allen Ginsberg, "America, I'm putting my queer shoulder to the wheel."

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on September 30, 2018.

