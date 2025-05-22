JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY is Coming to Catalina Jazz Club in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Manhattan phenomenon Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano will return to the West Coast for one unforgettable night on Wednesday, May 28 at 8:30 PM at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.

Now in its 21st year, Cast Party is the wildly popular “extreme open mic” that has become a Broadway mainstay at Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Hosted by the buoyant and witty Jim Caruso, with award-winning musical director Billy Stritch at the piano, the show offers a one-of-a-kind mix of impromptu performances, star turns, and up-and-coming talent—all backed by world-class musicianship and irrepressible charm.

This marks the 19th LA appearance for Cast Party, which has drawn standing-room-only crowds and rave reviews. After its splashy full-page LA Times feature and multi-hour KTLA Morning Show spotlight, the show’s West Coast outings have attracted a glittering array of surprise performers, including Liza Minnelli, Melissa Manchester, Carol Channing, Linda Lavin, Jeffrey Osborne, Dave Koz, and many more.

Described by The New York Times as “show business heaven” and The Wall Street Journal as “the gold standard of open mic nights,” Jim Caruso’s Cast Party has traveled the globe, bringing its spontaneous magic to London, Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, and the high seas.

Join Caruso and Stritch for a high-spirited night of music, mirth, and mayhem—where the unexpected is always the headliner.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds