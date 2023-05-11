JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Featuring Billy Stritch Makes Its Carmel Debut At Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

 

Jim Caruso's Cast Party will make it's Carmel debut at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 at 7:30pm.

This marks the first Carmel appearance for the Manhattan mainstay, hosted by Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch, although Caruso performed and coached at Michael Feinstein's Songbook Academy two years in a row.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli & Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Caruso and Stritch have been taking the Party on the road for years, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast.

*Interested performers should email caruso212@aol.com for more information.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

May 19 & 20 at 7:30pm

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN

Click Here or 317-688-1947




