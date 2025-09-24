JAZZ CATZ Will Return to Don’t Tell Mama Cabaret to Benefit the ACLU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maestro Kevin Davis and the Jazz Catz will return to Don’t Tell Mama Cabaret for a one-night-only performance honoring the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ensemble features Brooklyn-born Daniel Best on bass (with roots in Trinidad), Bronxite Christopher Velasquez on percussion (with roots in Puerto Rico), Manhattanite Daniel Gonzalez on drums (with roots in Puerto Rico), Queensite Hector Rodriguez Jr. on piano (with roots in Puerto Rico), and Maestro Kevin Davis on saxophone, born and raised in both Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The concert will be held on Wednesday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus a $20 two-drink minimum (cash only). Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the food menu will be available.