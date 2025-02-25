JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS to Present THE KLEINBORT COLLECTION at Birdland

The performance will take place on March 3, 2025.
“Jamie deRoy & friends” will present The Kleinbort Collection, a one night only cabaret featuring songs by award winning composer and lyricist Barry Kleinbort at Birdland Jazz Club on Monday, March 3rd at 7:00pm ET. The evening will contain songs from Kleinbort’s shows that were produced off-Broadway, regionally and internationally, as well as a handful of selections from shows still waiting for full production.
Joining Mr. Kleinbort on this journey through the files of Kleinbort-mania, culled from the past four decades, is a glorious award-winning group of performers from Broadway and cabaret including Loni Ackerman, Lewis Cleale, Lorna Dallas, Gregg Edelman, Penny Fuller, Eric Michael Gillett, Judy Kaye, Nicolas King, Karen Mason, Gretchen Reinhagen, Caroline Roelands, and Haley Swindal. Three of Mr. Kleinbort’s esteemed musical directors will be at the piano: Christopher Denny, Paul Greenwood and David Gaines with the equally admired Tom Hubbard on bass.
In cabaret circles, Barry Kleinbort is well known for his directorial prowess, helming highly regarded acts in both this country and overseas, receiving 13 Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC) awards and two Back Stage Bistros for his efforts Less well known is the fact that Mr. Kleinbort is also an award winning composer/lyricist, who has crafted indelible moments for many musicals and revues, becoming the third recipient of the prestigious Edward Kleban Foundation Award for Lyric writing. The last time he compiled an evening of his songs was in the year 2000, also presented by Jamie deRoy & friends. Since then, his catalogue has only continued to burgeon. His dear friend, noted producer/performer Jamie deRoy, felt these songs deserved another airing, and so, thanks to her nudging, here it is.
