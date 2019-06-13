JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Celia Gooding & More Join 54 SINGS MILEY CYRUS

Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Monique Abry (Hair), Lillian Andrea De Leon (Les Misérables), Atiauna Grant (Jesus Christ Superstar), and Diamond Essence White(Dear Evan Hansen) join the cast of 54 SINGS Miley Cyrus at Feinstein's/54 Below, Sunday, July 7th, 2019, at 9:30PM.

Gooding, Abry, De Leon, Grant, and White join previously announced Gab Cinque (Singer-Songwriter), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), and Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill). Casting is subject to change.

The band will consist of Jakob Reinhardt on guitar, Allison Kelly on bass, Jessie Nelson on drums, and music director Eli Zoller on piano.The concert will feature Monique Abry, Lillian Andrea De Leon, and Atiauna Granton back-up vocals.

The evening is directed and produced by Russell McCook and Benjamin Nissen, and music directed and arranged by Eli Zoller. Lauren Echausse, Molly Heller, Larisa Jiao, and Jack LeBoeuf are associate producers, and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider. A portion of the proceeds will be benefit the Happy Hippie Foundation.

54 SINGS Miley Cyrus will be presented on July 7th, 2019 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com/events/54-sings-miley-cyrus/.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Belowis a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Belowwill present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below"has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54thStreet, Feinstein's/54 Belowfeatures up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





