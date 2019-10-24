Isabelle McCalla, Bobby Conte Thornton & More to Go Head To Head In THE ULTIMATE 54 BELOW CHALLENGE

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge on December 11, 2019, at 9:30pm

Eight performers. One piano. No holds barred.

The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge is a new competition filled with audience participation that's a mix of cabaret performance, wet and wild game show, and a night of drinking and chaos in Broadway's favorite basement. The night will boast some of Broadway's favorite performers as they go head to head and belt to belt for the title of "The Ultimate 54 Below Champion." The catch? They don't know what songs they're going to be singing, they don't know any of the twists being thrown at them, and the audience is the judge as to who will be crowned the winner!

The crazy evening promises to provide an audience with things never seen before, where anything and everything can and will happen!

HQ Trivia's Anna Roisman will serve as host of the crazy, cabaret show down extravaganza.

The 9:30pm event will feature Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, American Idiot), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale) and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and co-produced by Caplan and Jen Sandler.

The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Wednesday December 11th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





