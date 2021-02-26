Isaac Mizrahi Announces Justin Vivian Bond As Guest For Final Show Of Virtual Café Carlyle

Isaac Mizrahi presents the fourth and final show of his virtual concert series, ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE, full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room.

The show will premiere on March 19 at 8pm EST with special guest Justin Vivian Bond. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, the show is being presented on the BroadwayWorld Events pay-per-view streaming platform.

The live premiere event will feature a special chat with Isaac during the show. The concert will remain on demand for 30 days after the premiere.

Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.

Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who said, "...he is determined to challenge the cultural status quo and help blaze a path into a more liberated future where few subjects are off-limits. And his Café Carlyle engagement is a big deal."

About performing with Bond, Mizrahi said, "Vivian is a talent who has directly inspired me. They embody the words 'night club entertainer.' I was lucky enough to see them perform numerous times and then luckier to meet them and work together. Now I feel like the luckiest person alive to be their friend."

Tickets for this performance will be available beginning March 1st at events.broadwayworld.com.