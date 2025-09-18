Interview: Tony Danza Celebrates 70 Years of Café Carlyle With SINATRA & STORIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Danza will return to Café Carlyle from September 23 to 27 and October 1 to 2, 2025 with his hit new show, “Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories.” Following a sold-out three-week residency last fall, and a sold out run this past June, Danza is back by popular demand with his show that pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. This special engagement is part of Café Carlyle’s special 70th anniversary celebration. Danza, accompanied by his four-piece band, will bring his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics. The run is selling out quickly, but you can still snag a few tickets.

The show blends Danza’s captivating personal anecdotes with the unforgettable music of one of America’s most iconic crooners. Danza has a magnetic stage presence, and starred in beloved television series such as Taxi and Who’s The Boss, as well as popular films like Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. He’s currently starring in Starz’s hit show, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Danza has firmly established himself as a song and dance man. He starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas.

Read a conversation with Danza below about the upcoming Café Carlyle run and what the 70th anniversary means to him.

How do you feel about your upcoming show being part of Café Carlyle's 70th anniversary celebration?

The Carlyle is very important to me, and playing in the Café has been a dream of mine since high school. I had an English teacher in 11th grade, Mr. Messinger, who used to go to the Café Carlyle and then come back to Brooklyn, so excited to tell us all about it - Café Society, what Bobby Short played or didn’t play, who was there, how great the food was. To me, it all seemed like a million miles away. So, because this hotel is so meaningful to me - I can actually see it from my apartment - I’m truly honored to be part of its 70th anniversary celebration. And all I can say is: I wish Mr. Messinger could see me now.

What has performing at Café Carlyle over the years meant to you? Do you have any favorite memories from shows there?

The first time we played the Café was in 2015. I had been trying to get in for a few years with no success. Then my manager called and said, “We got the Carlyle.” I was really excited and asked him when, and he gave me a date just three and a half weeks away. At the time, I didn’t have an act, and I didn’t have a music director or piano player. All I had was my drummer, bass player, and guitar player. But I wanted the job! So, in three and a half weeks, I found a music director and piano player - the great John Oddo. How I got him is a whole other story, but together we built an act, and John arranged about 18 songs. We rehearsed, and right before opening, we put our hands together for a team cheer by the fireplace, just outside the club. It was a moment I’ll never forget. The band was great, and when we opened, we had one incredible night. Now, 10 years later, we’re still playing there. It’s an honor.

What keeps you coming back to performing live at these intimate venues?

I enjoy doing this kind of show in small venues because I can really connect with the audience, and when that connection happens, it’s thrilling. That’s not to say I don’t like performing in bigger places you can keep the travel but doing the shows is a gift. And any time I can take a cab to work, like I can at the Carlyle, it’s heaven. In fact, I’ve been doing shows like this for a long time, all over, but nothing compares to playing the Café Carlyle. It’s an honor to be part of the Carlyle family.

Get tickets to see Tony Danza at Cafe Carlyle on their website here. (There are still a couple of tickets left on September 25, 27 and October 1 and 2 – get them before this run is completely sold out.)