Sutton Foster and More to Headline Café Carlyle 70th Anniversary

This fall marks the 70th anniversary of Café Carlyle. Tucked inside The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, the legendary cabaret supper club has been a home for timeless performances.

Café Carlyle continues its legacy as one of New York’s most storied supper clubs with a season that blends legendary icons, celebrated newcomers, and more.

From Grammy winners to Broadway powerhouses and cabaret originals, the lineup reflects the full spectrum of contemporary entertainment — including beloved return acts and highly anticipated debuts:

(September 9–20, 2025): The legendary folk icon returns to open Café Carlyle’s 2025 fall season with a special residency l

(September 23–27, 2025): Beloved entertainer brings back his hit show Sinatra & Stories, blending music and storytelling

Brian Newman (September 30, 2025): Acclaimed jazz musician and bandleader performs one night only

Charley Crockett

(October 16-18, 2025): Grammy-nominated Texas troubadour makes his Café Carlyle debut for three special nights

(October 21–25, 2025): Grammy winner makes his Carlyle debut with After Hours: Confessions, featuring new orchestral recordings and career-spanning favorites

Earl Rose & Friends Featuring Anthony McGill (October 26, 2025) - The Emmy-winning pianist and composer reunites with NY Philharmonic Principal Clarinetist for a stirring evening of classical and conversation

St. Vincent

(October 28–30, 2025): Grammy-winning artist presents three intimate debut performances at the Café

(November 4–8, 2025): Tony-nominated performer makes her highly anticipated residency debut at Café Carlyle

Earl Rose & Friends Featuring Jason Vieaux

(November 9, 2025) - The acclaimed bandleader and artist presents a one-night collaboration with Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux

(November 11-22, 2025) - Acclaimed husband-and-wife jazz duo return for a 12-night intimate residency celebrating their Signature Sound

(November 25–December 6, 2025): Broadway star headlines a holiday-season engagement filled with charm and powerhouse vocals



Cafe Caryle is home to a legendary 36-year residency by Bobby Short, whose piano and vocal performances defined the golden era of New York nightlife, with more than 20 suites still featuring his original baby grand pianos as a living tribute. It features a stage graced by icons like Eartha Kitt, Elaine Stritch, and Judy Collins, each adding their own chapter to the Café’s storied legacy. Cafe Carlyle has featured a new generation of performers including Alan Cumming, Isaac Mizrahi, Debbie Harry, Rita Wilson, Sutton Foster, Chita Rivera, and Lena Hall, blending old-school elegance with modern flair.