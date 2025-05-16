Interview: Jim Caruso Dishes on the Remastered SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jim Caruso’s The Swing Set: Deluxe Edition – the urbane baritone’s smart and sophisticated romp through the Great American Songbook – is out today, May 16, 2025 in streaming and digital formats from Club44 Records. The remastered Deluxe Edition features all of the tracks from the original, plus a few newly recorded surprise additions. (You can learn where to stream the entire album here.)

Read a conversation with Caruso below about the remastered Swing Set and go behind-the-scenes of how he put the album together.

How does it feel to be releasing a remastered deluxe edition of your Swing Set album and coming back to a project you did back in 2011?

Rereleasing The Swing Set is such a joy—it’s like introducing an old friend. The original album came out in 2011, and wouldn’t have been possible without the brilliant Michael Croiter, whose expertise and dedication helped bring it to life in the first place. I’m forever grateful for his work and the foundation he built. Getting to revisit this project I did with the extraordinary Aaron Weinstein—who not only arranged and played but co-produced—is also a dream. Aaron’s musical genius, humor, and impeccable artistry elevate everything he touches, and collaborating with him was one of the great privileges of my career. And now, to have The Swing Set find a new home with Club44 Records is just the icing on the cake. The team has been unbelievably supportive and truly understands the heart of this music. I couldn’t ask for a better partner in bringing this album back to the world. I can’t wait for everyone to swing along with us once again!

What did you want to achieve by re-releasing this album?

The Swing Set has always been so special to me. It seems like the perfect time to reintroduce this music to a new audience while giving longtime friends a chance to rediscover it. It was a true labor of love from the start, and bringing it back to life feels like The Swing Set is getting the celebration it deserves. Back in 2011, getting to sing and swing with my ridiculously talented friends—like Stephanie J. Block (pre-Tony Award, but already a superstar), the incomparable Michael Feinstein, and a lineup of brilliant musicians—was pure joy. And sharing the studio with the late, extremely great Bucky Pizzarelli? That was like sitting at the feet of jazz royalty, soaking up every masterful note he played. What a gift.

Can you tell us a little bit about the new tracks you recorded for this re-release with Jane Monheit and Billy Stritch?

Jane Monheit has long been one of my all-time favorite singers—her voice is pure velvet, with that effortless phrasing and deep emotional resonance that makes every lyric feel like it was written just for her. When Billy Stritch and I created a show with her called “Hollywoodland,” I was in awe during rehearsals—there she was in my very own living room, delivering those iconic vocals as if it were the most natural thing in the world! And now, as Club44 label-mates, the stars aligned once again. When it was suggested that she join me on “Avalon” for The Swing Set, I quite literally jumped for joy! Singing with Jane is like stepping into the warmest musical embrace, and I’m beyond thrilled that she’s part of this rerelease.

Working with Billy Stritch is like being in the most glamorous, swinging buddy comedy of all time—only with better harmonies. We became best friends back in our Texas nightclub days (the big hair era of the 1980s), and since then, we’ve toured the world with Liza Minnelli, recorded records, hosted Cast Party from NYC to, well, everywhere, and crooned our hearts out weekly at Bemelmans at the Carlyle Hotel. Like any good brother, he can finish my sentences—usually with a better punchline. His voice? Flawless. He can blend with anyone… even me. And let’s be honest, he has endured me belting “One More Minute” for decades, so it only seemed fair to finally record that haunting Weird Al masterpiece. It was time.

What draws you to this type of feel-good swing music?

Has there ever been a better time for feel-good music? I mean, have you read the news lately? There are plenty of things to NOT feel good about! But music—especially this kind of swinging, toe-tapping magic—is our salvation. It lifts us up, dusts us off, and reminds us that life isn’t all bad.

As part of your celebration for re-releasing this album, you’re taking “Cast Party” on a mini-tour. Are you doing anything special at these shows in relation to the album?

We’re always taking “Cast Party” on the road—it’s just what we do! There are always fabulous cities on the schedule where we get to celebrate incredible local talent, and with the rerelease of The Swing Set, I’m excited to introduce audiences to this project. We’ve got Palm Springs, Los Angeles, London, and Las Vegas coming up, plus our weekly Sunday nights at Bemelmans and Mondays at Birdland in NYC. Of course, I’ll be shamelessly hawking my musical wares in every one of those places—because what’s a celebration without a little salesmanship?

What are you planning to tackle next, now that this album is about to come out?

Beyond the regular schlepping and crooning, I’m still booking Birdland’s Monday concert series, which means wrangling a never-ending parade of brilliant performers. That’s been happening for 21 happy years! Luckily, these things keep me more than busy—and allowed me to finally remove “Birthday Party Clown” from my business card. Progress!

Learn more about where to find the album and follow Jim Caruso here.

Find upcoming shows and road dates for Jim Caruso’s “Cast Party” – his popular open mic night – online at www.castpartynyc.com. Caruso will be at Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 28; The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA on Thursday, May 29; with upcoming stops at London’s Crazy Coqs in September and Las Vegas’s The Smith Center in October. “Cast Party” also continues its 20+ year run at New York’s legendary Birdland Jazz Club every Monday night.

