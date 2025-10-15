Interview: Jamile's PURSUIT OF A PULSE Is a Rhythmically Charged Journey Through Jazz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York-based, Brazilian-born vocalist and composer Jamile recently released her new album, Pursuit of a Pulse, via Cellar Music Group. The album, which came out on September 12, 2025, is the singer’s third album and features acclaimed pianist Miki Yamanaka and her trio, plus Jamile’s long-time mentor and regular collaborator Steve Wilson. Pursuit of a Pulse is a deeply personal and rhythmically charged journey through jazz, Brazilian heritage, and modern improvisational storytelling, encapsulating the endless quest for music that makes one’s heart race—the ceaseless life-affirming pulse that emerges when music seeps deep into one’s pores.

We spoke with Jamile about Pursuit of a Pulse.

How does it feel releasing your new album?

It is absolutely cathartic. For the first time in my life, I feel like I’ve found my voice, my identity. What is that identity? It’s simply me. It’s not jazz, it’s not Brazilian music, it’s all of it. It’s my guitar background, it’s my Brazilian roots, it’s my jazz training, it’s my early days singing soul music and worshipping Aretha Franklin (I still do, and always will), it’s my intrinsically rhythmic approach to everything, it’s my intrusive thoughts that I turn into eccentric lyrics, it’s my obsession with the upright bass, it’s my meticulous approach to harmony, it’s my extensive repertoire research - it’s all of it. Being able to find myself has injected immense vitality into my spirit. It has filled me with a sense of comfort and peace that I’ve never felt before. Releasing an album that fully represents my identity might be one of the greatest achievements I’ve ever made. So, to finally answer your question: I feel alive.

What kind of feedback has your new album gotten so far?

Very good and kind feedback. I think people have been able to appreciate the uniqueness of the album without rushing to comparisons or labels.

Also, I’ve been getting a lot of inquiries about physical CDs and especially vinyl (which are available at my website, and I also bring copies to my live concerts), which shows how supportive my audience has been.

Can you tell us a little bit about how you balanced out your original work with tracks from artists who inspire you?

The main goal of this album is to highlight the music of composers who are either still alive or were big innovators in recent decades. Not only have I been identifying with more contemporary sounds, but I think it’s extremely important to give people their flowers while they’re still around. There is a vast amount of music being made during our lifetimes that equally deserves our attention and respect. Composers like Herbie Hancock, Guinga, and Egberto Gismonti have taught me to reach for my own identity, to find my own voice, to write about things that are true to my experience; therefore, I believe the balance will naturally always be perfect, because what I write is a direct result from the inspiration and encouragement I get from the music of these giants!

How did you put together the team of musicians you worked with on this album?

Steve Wilson has been a mentor and friend for many years, and he’s on two of my previous albums - so when I thought about putting this project together, he was the first person to come to mind. Steve elevates anything he takes part in, and his talent and kindness are deeply inspiring. Miki Yamanaka and I have been playing together for a few years, most notably at Mezzrow, where I have a residency. When I started leaning towards more modern jazz, Miki dove right in with me, and we started to build a very synergistic sound together. Not only is she talented beyond words, but she is also a very supportive bandmate - exactly what I look for in the people that I choose to play with. Given that I have this close relationship with both Steve and Miki, adding her trio to the mix felt only natural since they are very tight as a band, and I had worked with them in the past as well.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

If anyone would like to support me and my work, there are many ways to do so:

You can follow me on instagram @allthatjazzmile, you can come to a live concert, you can check out my previous albums on the streaming platforms, you can order a vinyl or CD copy of my latest album on my website (jamilemusic.com)… everything counts!

Find more informatino about Jamile including where to purchase her new album and where to see her upcoming shows on her website here. Her next shows in New York are October 23 at The Jazz Club at the Aman and October 26 at Dizzy's Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center).

Header photo of Jamile by Vinícius Carvalho