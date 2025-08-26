Interview: Isabella Araque Explores Belonging in IF I HAVE TO GO at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In If I Have to Go at 54 Below, Isabella Araque takes the stage to share her journey as a Venezuelan immigrant in New York City and everything that comes with it: challenges, identity struggles, living in between places, and stories and moments from the many other immigrants that make this city. The September 9 show is a tribute to the resilience and will to survive that lives within every immigrant story, told through a blend of the songs that made her: a night full of musical theater and iconic Latin American songs from artists like Natalia Lafourcade and Mon Laferte. Araque explores what it means to belong, what a home really is and the quiet question that lingers: Will I have to go?

With bold, bilingual arrangements and raw personal stories, this intimate cabaret invites the audience into the in between: where joy meets uncertainty, and memory meets possibility. This show is part of 54 Below's programming to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Read a conversation below with Araque about If I Have to Go.

How does it feel to be bringing your show If I Have to Go to 54 Below, especially in the current political climate?

Thrilling, scary, and urgent. This show is vulnerable, but I believe that is exactly what we need right now: humanity and real stories. It is easy to get lost in everything happening, which is why we need art to unite us, remind us we are not alone, and keep community strong. I am excited to share my story and culture with the audience at 54 Below. I am proud to be Venezolana. My people are fearless, hardworking, and full of love to give. I am honored to represent Venezuela in such an iconic New York venue.

What do you hope audiences get out of this show? Who would you like to come out and see it?

I hope the audience gets to experience a little bit of an immigrant's journey through my show. It will be relatable for people like me, nostalgic for anyone with family in this situation, and eye-opening for those unfamiliar with the immigrant experience. I would love for anyone who enjoys great music and a theatrical performance to come.

What are some of the challenges and rewards of constructing a show around such a deeply personal, serious issue? What has the process been like so far?

It is challenging to open up about my life when it currently feels like just being myself is controversial. Opening up when there are risks attached adds a whole new layer. I have never had anything to hide and I am proud of what I have done. I am grateful for the opportunity to be in this country. One of the things that keeps me strong is giving back to what this country gives me. I decided to take this road. I cannot control the bumps along the way, but I can control how I handle them.

The process has been emotional. I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many talented Latine friends who are part of my show!

What have you been doing to stay grounded amid all of the uncertainty lately?

Singing. It has always been there for me. My voice keeps me grounded, steady, and hopeful.

Is there anything else you’d like to add about the show or anything else?

Come enjoy a night full of Latine music. Let us share our hopes, mishaps, mistakes, and stories with you. Join la comunidad!

Header photo credit: Briton David (@briton.dvd on Instagram)

Tickets to If I Have to Go on September 9 at 9:30 pm are available on 54 Below’s website here. Use code BORDERLESS for $5 off main dining room and bar rail cover charge.