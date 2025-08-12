54 Below to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with JChris & Carla Ardito and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will honor the Latine and Hispanic performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Hispanic Heritage Month. Join them in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form!

In addition, a special menu will be offered to audiences featuring dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by their kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more.

IF I HAVE TO GO – SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

If I Have to Go is an intimate evening of memories.

Isabella Araque takes the stage to share her journey as a Venezuelan immigrant in New York City and everything that comes with it: challenges, identity struggles, living in between places, and stories and moments from the many other immigrants that make this city. This is a tribute to the resilience and will to survive that lives within every immigrant story, told through a blend of the songs that made her: a night full of musical theater and iconic Latin American songs from artists like Natalia Lafourcade and Mon Laferte. Isabella explores what it means to belong, what a home really is and the quiet question that lingers: Will I have to go?

With bold, bilingual arrangements and raw personal stories, this intimate cabaret invites the audience into the in between: where joy meets uncertainty, and memory meets possibility.

If I Have to Go… is a celebration of resilience, roots, and creating home in yourself.

Produced by Isabella Araque.

Music direction by Bruce De La Cruz.

Also joined by Valeria Aceves, Yahir Montes, Lari Panini, Ana Grethel Solis, and Amber Sosa.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JCHRIS AND CARLA ARDITO: BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

JChris and Carla Ardito are proud to present Brooklyn Bossa Nova, a celebration of the classic and contemporary sounds of Bossa Nova. Featuring the music of Antônio Carlos Jobim, Marisa Monte, Brazil 66, and more, Brooklyn Bossa Nova also performs American pop hits that complement the Bossa Nova groove from such greats as Stevie Wonder and Burt Bacharach. “Mas Que Nada,” “Desafinado,” and “Summer Samba,” as well as hits by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more make for a fun-filled, sexy, and joyful night on the town. Brooklyn Bossa Nova was founded in 2022 and made its debut at Superfine in DUMBO.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BOLERO NIGHT WITH JONATHAN LOLLEY: HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION – OCTOBER 2 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a sensational Hispanic Heritage Month celebration like no other! Join us for an unforgettable evening as we bring the vibrant world of 1950s Latin cabaret to life for one night only in Manhattan. Experience the timeless allure of the American Songbook intertwined with the romantic rhythms of a Latin guitar trio in a serenade style. Relive the golden age with jazz standards like “I Wish You Love,” “Yesterday I Heard the Rain,” “What A Difference a Day Made,” and “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps,” all reimagined with a Latin romance twist from icons like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Eydie Gormé.

Channeling the legendary collaboration between Eydie Gormé and Los Panchos, our All-American crooner, Jonathan Lolley, alongside Los Ramirez Amor, will transport you to a bygone era of musical bliss. This unique fusion of cultures and sounds promises an evening of romance and elegance, perfect for a festive Hispanic Heritage Month!”

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CANCIONES DEL CORAZÓN: CELEBRATING LATIN POP – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for Canciones del Corazón, a heartfelt evening celebrating the timeless voices of Latin pop. Through the music of Juan Gabriel, Selena Quintanilla, Shakira, Julieta Venegas, Luis Miguel, Hombres G, Reik and Jesse & Joy, this cabaret honors the songs that have lived in our hearts for generations. Featuring hits like “Querida,” “No Me Queda Más,” “Ahora Te Puedes Marchar,” “Devuélveme a Mi Chica,” and “¡Corre!,” each performance invites the audience to reflect, remember, and rejoice in the beauty of Latinx music.

Produced and directed by Paulina Reyes Csitkovits, this concert is a love letter to heritage, emotion, and the power of song.

Production coordination by Jessie Toledo.

Music direction by Andre Real.

Featuring Jake Burris, Andrea Caicedo, Alessandra Casanova, Jaiden Cortes, Omar Dileon, Luisa Gonzalez, Sergio Guerra, Jaeden Riley Juarez, Andrew Limon, Ana Luisa Martinez, Sophia Pompa, Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez, and Natalia Vela.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.