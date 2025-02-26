Interview: Celia Berk Spotlights Her New EP in FOR THE RECORD at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning singer and recording artist Celia Berk’s Four Seasons of Songs launches on February 28 with a four-song EP titled, Spring, produced by Scott Lehrer & Bálint Varga and featuring arrangements and orchestrations by Bálint Varga. Berk is accompanied by Seoyeon Im on violin, Mario Gotoh on viola, Laura Metcalf on cello and Kevin Kuhn on guitar.

On May 4, 2025 at 7 pm, Berk will be sharing a “boxed set” of highlights from her critically-acclaimed albums and a special spotlight on her new EPs Four Seasons Of Song at 54 Below. Known for her intimate interpretations, warm cello sound, and affinity for hidden gems by great songwriters, For The Record features a playlist including favorites from her albums You Can’t Rush Spring, Manhattan Serenade, and Now That I Have Everything.

Berk is known for her intimate interpretations, warm cello sound, and affinity for hidden gems by great songwriters. Four Seasons of Song is her first collaboration with Bálint Varga. He will be joining her at 54 Below to share songs from their ‘spring suite,’ preview their Summer EP, and revisit some of Celia’s most popular recordings.

We spoke with Celia about her new album, For the Record, and more.

Tell me about your upcoming EP Four Seasons Of Song

It’s a series of season-themed EPs, each with distinctive arrangements and orchestrations by Bálint Varga. Spring drops February 28 and it’s available for pre-save now. Bálint describes the vibe as “France Riviera Jazz/Chanson” and he’s orchestrated for violin, viola, cello and guitar.

Because it’s me, the songs are mostly “hidden gems by great songwriters.” So, we have a Jerome Kern melody with lyrics that Dorothy Fields added after his death, and a lesser-known Harry Warren song that Warren considered one of his best.

We’ve just started recording Summer, and it runs the gamut from a laid-back Zac Brown Band song to a Stephen Sondheim ballad he wrote with Lena Horne in mind. The orchestration is going to be acoustic and electric guitar and ukelele.

Bálint Varga is joining you at 54 Below. What is it like collaborating together on Four Seasons of Song?

It’s really fun. We’re very similar in our attention to detail and our willingness to keep going until something is as good as it can be. I’m intrigued by Bálint’s musical sensibility and really enjoy his sense of humor. We’ve reached the stage where we can talk in shorthand with each other, so our decisions around the summer recordings are going much faster than spring did.

Watch Celia Berk and Bálint Varga discuss their new EPs.

How did you meet Varga and decide to work together?

My friend and record producer Scott Lehrer spotted Bálint at Alysha Umphress’s show at 54 Below. Knowing I’m always on the lookout for new collaborators, he texted me the next morning to suggest I check out her “smart, tasteful, very talented” music director. I quickly tracked him down, and we met for coffee. I have lots of ideas for lots of projects, and as we talked it seemed to me that my idea to do a series of EPs organized around the four seasons was the easiest way to see if we were sympatico. Bálint was intrigued, and we immediately talked about giving each season a distinctive sound. And we agreed to start with spring.

You're performing a selection of songs from your new album and some favorites from your older ones at 54 Below. What was the process like of choosing the setlist and structuring the show? Can you walk us through a bit of your process?

The idea for an evening of highlights from my recordings came from Jeff Harnar, who has directed all the shows I’ve done around my albums. I’ve invited Bálint to join me, because we’ll have a special spotlight on the new EPs. But first Jeff and I are looking at the tracks that are most popular on the streaming platforms and building out from there.

What music has been inspiring you lately?

I find it hard to listen to other people’s music when I’m in the middle of recording. So, I tend to gravitate towards classical music, and especially the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts on Saturday afternoons.

What are some of your next goals or projects coming up?

We’re just about to start choosing the autumn and winter songs. It was fairly easy to narrow down the choices for summer, because we knew we wanted a contrast with spring. So, I’m hoping it will be even easier to choose the songs for the last two seasons.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

While I’m in the studio this month, I’m going to be recording a song with lyrics by Michael Colby and music by Michele Brourman that was part of Michael’s “Holiday Regards” show at Urban Stages’s Winter Rhythms last December. It’s about climate change. Michael’s lyrics are scarily prescient, and Michele’s melody is simply beautiful. She’s recording in California, I’m recording in New York, and we’ll release the song on Earth Day. I hope you will invite me back to tell you about it in April!

Celia Berk in For The Record plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 4 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Header photo credit: Helane Blumfield

