INTO THE WOODS Star Katy Geraghty Joins SHITZPROBE At Asylum NYC, December 12

Katy Geraghty, who is currently in Into The Woods on Broadway as Little Red Riding Hood, is joining the cast of Shitzprobe on December 12th at 7:30pm at Asylum NYC to Improvise a Full Musical based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that doesn't exist!

This will be Shitzprobe's last performance in the historic theatre at 307 W. 26th Street before the building is demolished. In the new year, Shitzprobe will be moving to Asylum NYC's new Flatiron location on E. 24th street.

Past Shitzprobe guests include Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), and Julia Mattison & Joel Waggoner (Advent Carolnder), as well as other Broadway stars from Wicked, Aladdin, Come From Away, Chicago, Company, Waitress, Kinky Boots, and more.

This month, Katy Geraghty will be joined onstage by the rest of the Shitzprobe cast: Ali Reed, Kiki Mikkelsen, Josh Lamon, Katy Berry, Adrian Frimpong, Daniel Tepper, and Christopher Simpson. The Shitzprobe band is Adrien Pellerin on the keys, Al Vetere on drums, and for the first time, Daniel Bennett on woodwinds.

Shitzprobe is a monthly show at Asylum NYC where a special Broadway Guest Star improvises a musical for their very first time, based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that has never been done before! The company is chock full of the best musical improvisers in New York City, who have been seen on Comedy Central, Adult Swim, Funny Or Die, and on Broadway in shows such as School Or Rock, Groundhog Day, The Prom, and Elf. All of the music and lyrics are completely improvised with a live band right before your eyes, so the show you see will never be seen again!

Playing at Asylum NYC - 307 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001, Monday, December 12th @ 7:30pm. Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213109®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshitzprobe.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.