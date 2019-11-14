IN THE WORKS to be Presented at the Duplex

In The Works is be presented monthly and feature three composers or composer teams, each presenting about 20 minutes of new material. This month features the works of composers: Seth Christenfeld, Sophie Danis Oberfield & Fernanda Douglas, and Kyle Segar & David Kornfeld. Special Guest: Amy Engelhardt. Hosted by: Thomas Honeck.

With performances by: Devinre Adams, Sam Balzac, Bryan Blaskie, Hannah Eakin, Hannah Kiem, James LaRosa, Jasmine Lawrence, Anita Welch, JT Wood, and Noah Zachary.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum.

$5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works1117

SETH CHRISTENFELD is a lyricist, librettist, and dramaturg. With composer James Ballard (who was featured here last month, shame if you missed him), he has written the full-length musical The Oxford Epidemic (suggested by Max Beerbohm's Zuleika Dobson; workshopped at NYU), the one-act musical A Door (Prospect Theater), and assorted songs; their works in progress include AWAKE (a hallucinatory musical comedy about a guy who stays awake for twelve days) and The Jerk Next Door (a contemporary pop-rock adaptation of Chekhov's The Bear). An evening of their work, Getting It Right, was presented at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2016. His other musicals include Musical Theatre Will Save the World (and other blatant lies) (music by Jonathon Lynch, lyrics by Gil Varod; reading at Bruno Walter Auditorium), Wait Forever (music by Sean Havrilla), and The Bad Ideas of Jack Andrews (music by Joseph Trefler; NAAP Discover New Musicals series; finalist, 2014 Davenport Ten-Minute Play Festival). His opera libretti include An Unbroken Line (music by Spencer Robelen), Women's Work (music by Benji Goldsmith; Salzman Award finalist), and Outside (music by Bryan Blaskie), all workshopped with American Opera Projects. His work has been heard at most of NYC's notable cabaret spaces and some less notable ones (like the Brooklyn Museum), as well as various locations around the country. Raised in the lawless wilds of Westchester County, he now lives in Manhattan, where he spends his days as Literary Manager at the York Theatre Company. MFA, Musical Theatre Writing, NYU; BA, Drama Studies, SUNY Purchase. Member: ASCAP, Dramatists Guild, They Might Be Giants fan club. He tweets frequently (@earbox) and Instagrams occasionally (@sethdoesthings), but hasn't updated his website (www.sethdoesthings.com) since 2016. Yes, ladies, he's single. For any other questions, ask his mother.

SOPHIE DANIS OBERFIELD is a lyricist, playwright, and educator. A native New Yorker, she holds a BA in Literature from Yale University and a master's degree in Theatre History and Criticism from Hunter College-CUNY. She studied at Primary Stages' Einhorn School for the Performing Arts (ESPA), and is a member of the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop. Her work has been performed at Emerging Artists' Theater (IN THE HORSE; music by Kit Goldstein Grant), three New York Musical Theater Festivals' Songwriting Master Class concerts, and The Duplex (Kit Goldstein Grant and Friends, June 2019; songs from A HALLOWEEN SHIVA with Joanna Burns, August 2019). Sophie has taught English at Stuyvesant High School since 2008.

FERNANDA DOUGLAS is a composer and music director from Goleta, California, and a graduate of Columbia University. She is an active member of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop and her original musical, Plath., was part of the 2015 NY Fringe Festival. Fernanda is an associate voice coach with Broadway vocal supervisor, Liz Caplan, and in her free time, she's the deputy director of The Dream Unfinished, the NYC-based activist orchestra. She recently returned from New Delhi, India where she was working on the musical adaptation of film director, Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding.

Kyle Segar is an actor, composer and playwright based in New York City. Most recently, he was seen touring the world in the 20th Anniversary of the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical RENT! Kyle received his MFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2018. His writing credits include YEARS: A New Musical, Kingdom: A Song Cycle, Ménage-A-Wahhh?!?!, and his current show YOU WISH! A Magical New Musical. You can follow him on Instagram and Twitter @emerilkbs."

DAVID KORNFELD is a Jeff Award-winning composer, lyricist, music director, and coffee enthusiast residing in New York. He grew up frolicking in California's wine country, received his BA in composition from Carleton College and his MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch. While musical theatre is his primary medium, he also composes for and performs with big bands, jazz combos, rock bands, and whoever else he meets. A co-founder of Underscore Theatre Company and the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, he has collaborated with numerous companies in Chicago, New York, London, and other fine theatrical cities. His musicals include YOU WISH! with Kyle Segar, HAYMARKET (2019 Jeff Award-Best New Musical, Underscore Theatre, Chicago; Iris Theatre, London), MICROCOSMOS (Civilians R&D Group residency with Rebecca Hart, dir. Steve Cosson), PR0NE: A HARDCORE, AMATEUR MUSICAL (Underscore), GROUNDS: A FRESH-BREWED MUSICAL (Actor's Training Center; Midwest Fringe Circuit), and 57th NATIONAL MATHLETE SUM-IT, (Commissioned by CPA Theatricals; CMTF 2016; NYMF 2017; Published by TRW). Most recently he music directed the Cape Cod premiere of Paula Vogel's INDECENT with Cape Rep Theatre. He performs regularly in NYC and the Northeast with Rebecca Hart & the Wrong Band, and is working on an album of music for children. www.davidkornfeld.com



Special Guest:

Amy Engelhardt made her Off-Broadway debut last summer as composer/lyricist of BASTARD JONES, a rock adaptation of Henry Fielding's Tom Jones and a Richard Rodgers Award and O'Neill Finalist. Other credits: lyrics for commissioned adaptations of Carl Sagan's CONTACT (Puget Sound Theatre Award), NICHOLAS NICKLEBY, TESLA and music/lyrics for A COMEDY OF ERAS (with the Flying Karamazov Brothers). Amy was Creator/Artistic Producer of TUNE IN TIME, New York's Musical Theater Game Show at the York Theatre, a recipient of MAC's Dottie Burman Award for Songwriting and from 1998-2011, the sole female vocalist/writer/arranger for Grammy-nominated, genre-busting vocal band The Bobs.





