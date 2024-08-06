I LOVE YOU BECAUSE Queer Retelling to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present a new version of the beloved musical I Love You Because, now with a modern, queer twist, for two performances on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26, both at 7:00 PM. Since its Off-Broadway debut in 2006, the show has developed a cult following and has been produced around the world. Now, Ryan Cunningham and Joshua Salzman, the original writing team, have revamped the musical with a queer perspective. The new version is directed by Colin Hanlon and produced by Mark Bacon. Robert Murray is the casting director. J. Oconer Navarro (Broadway's Here Lies Love) serves as music director. A livestream option is also available.

Step into the vibrant world of I Love You Because, the journey of Austin Bennet, an aspiring greeting card writer, whose orderly world is upended by Marty Fitzwilliams, a free-spirited photographer. Fall in love with them and their misguided friends as they traverse the ups and downs of modern dating in New York City. Their story unfolds with hilarious misunderstandings, heartfelt revelations, and unforgettable music, including the songs “Just Not Now” and “Even Though.” I Love You Because is the must-see feel-good hit for anyone who believes in the magical chaos of falling in love.

The cast of I Love You Because features Mark Bacon as “Austin Bennet,” Cal Mitchell as “Marty Fitzwilliams,” Deven Kolluri as “Jeff Bennet,” Ally Bonino as “Diana Bingley,” Nicole Zelka as “NYC Person 1,” and Coleman Cummings as “NYC Person 2.”

I Love You Because will be performed on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Comments