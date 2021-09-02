I KNOW THINGS NOW: JEFF HARNAR SINGS SONDHEIM To Premiere November 10 at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jeff Harnar makes his solo Feinstein's/54 Below debut with I KNOW THINGS NOW: Jeff Harnar SINGS SONDHEIM. Drawing from the words and music of Stephen Sondheim, Mr. Harnar creates a self-portrait of the emotional landscape of an openly gay New Yorker.

Together with renown jazz piano virtuoso Jon Weber, the duo revisit an eclectic set list from Follies, Into The Woods, A Little Night Music, Road Show, Dick Tracy, Passion, Company and more, with a gender-bending fluidity, many songs having originally been introduced by women. Music Director Jon Weber is a renown composer, arranger and Host of Piano Jazz with Jon Weber on NPR. The show is Directed by the Broadway legend Sondra Lee, who originated the roles of Tiger Lily opposite Mary Martin's Peter Pan and Minnie Faye opposite Carol Channing's Dolly Levi.

The show arrives in New York directly from its critically-acclaimed premiere engagement at London's The Pheasanty.

I KNOW THINGS NOW: Jeff Harnar sings SONDHEIM plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday March 18th at 7pm.There is a $55-$90 Cover Charge (Premium Seating is already SOLD OUT) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro Award and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. His television appearances include Jeff Harnar sings THE 1959 BROADWAY SONGBOOK (PBS), and two PBS specials co-starring KT Sullivan, REMEMBER: Songs of the Holidays and AMERICAN SONGBOOK: LIVE FROM NJPAC. He has toured nationally with Shauna Hicks in I GOT RHYTHM: Mickey & Judy's Hollywood with seven symphony Pops orchestras, culminating at New York's Town Hall with a 35 piece orchestra. He has released four solo CD's. Look for Jeff on the cover of the guide So You Want to Sing Cabaret published in 2020 and as The Night Club singer in Joshua Tree, 1951: A Portrait of James Dean (Iconoclast Films). Of Jeff's work, Michael Feinstein has said, "I discover something new in a lyric every time I hear Jeff Harnar sing."

Purchase tickets and learn more at 54Below.com/Feinsteins.