Hugh Panaro to Bring MAN WITHOUT A MASK Back to 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorite Hugh Panaro on April 23 – 25 & 30 & May 1 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Aug 8 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thurs, Aug 14 at 12pm.

Hugh Panaro is a Broadway and concert fan favorite and, of course, has many “Phans” who have come to know this skillful actor/singer from his over 2,000 performances as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and, before that, as Raoul. A rare distinction. Currently starring in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Masquerade, he also played Marius during the original Broadway run of Les Misérables, after having opened the first national tour and went on to play Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and on the world-famous MUNY Stage.

Hugh Panaro: Man Without A Mask is a very exciting evening taking you right onto Broadway, backstage, into dressing rooms and into Hugh's unique and personal scrapbook of a life and career. You won’t want to miss this exciting solo concert debut where you will be treated to songs and plenty of stories the star will share from, including Side Show, Show Boat, Lestat, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, The Red Shoes, and all the blockbusters he’s known for… and even some shows he wasn’t in.

Considered to be one of the best male actor/singers in our business, Hugh is always sought after by directors, musical directors, and conductors alike to portray roles and bring them musically to life, with his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses. He has sung across the globe with prestigious orchestras and seems to have a gift for lifting people out of their seats and onto their feet. This talented singer has performed on London’s West End, in Canada and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe and now, he’s bringing it all home, to you, for what promises to be a real event. Musical directed by Joseph Thalken.