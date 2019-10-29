Hilary Kole to Join Spencer Day As Special Musical Guest At The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 has announced that acclaimed singer and songwriter Spencer Day will welcome jazz vocalist Hilary Kole for his final New York show of the year on Saturday, November 2 at 9:30 PM. Day is the unique #1 Billboard charting pop/jazz performer has appeared at venues from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl. This concert will be a coda to his yearlong residency of packed shows and critical raves at the club showcasing his diverse and eclectic original songs. The November show will include material from his recent album Angel City and a preview of Broadway By Day, his upcoming theater-based collection of Rodgers & Hammerstein ("Bali Ha'i"), Marvin Hamlisch ("What I Did for Love"), Jerry Herman ("It Only Takes a Moment") and more.

"Hilary Kole has both a classic sound and fresh take, so I am thrilled to welcome her as a guest this weekend for my final New York show of 2019," Spencer explains. "I am grateful to Nellie McKay, Julian Fleisher, Lady Rizo, Gabrielle Stravelli and more for being onstage guests for my residency this year. With her wonderful musical taste and subtle phrasing, I can't wait to add Hilary to the list."

Spencer's upcoming national tour dates include Feinstein's at Vitellos in Los Angeles, CA (December 5-6), Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, CA (December 7), Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco, CA (December 31), Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts in Sacramento, CA (January 18, 2020), and Casa Mañana Theatre in Dallas, TX (February 12-15, 2020).

His first collaboration with Postmodern Jukebox just surpassed one million views on YouTube.

The video for Spencer's "72 and Sunny," the first single from the album Angel City, debuted on People.com, which praised the "the song's bright, hopeful lyrics with retro-themed visuals." He recently performed the song live on Fox TV's "Good Day New York." The album's second single, "Angel City," was the #1 Most Added track from the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, in addition to being #1 Most Added track on the Groove Jazz Music Chart. A special remix of "72 and Sunny," which was recently put into rotation by Sirius XM Chill and now featured by DJ Kygo, is available on iTunes here.

Spencer Day - born in Utah, raised in rural Arizona, and currently living in New York City - has wandered amid the expansive and diverse landscape of American music, developing an artistic sensibility that borrows from numerous sources: jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, folk, traditional and contemporary pop. He uses intuition and improvisation as his primary tools to craft a sound that is familiar, yet fresh and innovative at the same time. Day's album Vagabond peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album Chart and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks. The lead single, "Til You Come To Me," peaked at #3. His recent album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

Spencer Day performs at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Saturday, November 2 at 9:30 PM. The cover changes is $20-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





