Hannah Ellis to Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below in November

Hannah Elless joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on November 4th. 

 

Ms. Elless starred on Broadway in the revival of Godspell as well as created the role of Margo Crawford in Steve Martin's musical Bright Star. She also originated the role of Jess in Jack Thorne's Tony Award Winning Broadway adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Hannah most recently originated the leading role of Mary in Ahrens & Flaherty's world premiere musical Knoxville and is also a Craig Noel Award nominee for creating the role of Joon in the musical Benny & Joon. Off-Broadway: Summer And Smoke, Come Back Little Sheba, Picnic, The Other Josh Cohen. TV/Film:“The Deuce,” “Glee,” The Lake Effect, Fortune, She's Fine. You can find her on social media @HannahElless.

 

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

 

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

 

Music direction by Emily Cohn

 

Previously announced performers include Alicia Krakauer, Kasie Gasparini, Amanda Jarufe, and Grace Morgan..

 

Get to know more about the cast and creative team at @momsnightoutconcert.

 

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 4th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.  Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

 

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  Click Here
 




