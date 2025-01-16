HOMOS! A SOLO DISASTER MUSICAL To Return To NYC At The Stonewall Inn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queer musical comedy HOMOS! A Solo Disaster Musical, bitch by and starring Dan Kitrosser will return to New York on Sunday, January 26 at 5 PM at The Stonewall Inn with additional performances February 23 and March 23 at 5pm. Tickets are $24 for general admission or $35 for VIP tickets that include reserved front table seating and a meet-and-greet, are available now. You must be 21+ with valid state-issued ID to attend. Please note that there is also a 2 drink minimum at all performances.

HOMOS! A Solo Disaster Musical, bitch is exactly what it sounds like. Queer. Musical. Solo. And a disaster. The solo homo in question is Dan Kitrosser who wants nothing more than to put on his 6 person gay-as-heck apocalyptic musical, which features a rag-tag group of queerdos racing from hellfire; there's a Norma Desmondesque-faded movie starlet, her closeted action star ex husband, his Twink, a couple of lesbians and a sexually ambiguous stoner boy at the center of it all. But as our world is actually on the brink of collapse, and Dan is literally running out of time, he's just gonna roll up his sleeves and do it ALL himself. Don't miss this side-splitting tour de-farce that won Best Cabaret at the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Directed by Kyle Metzger.

Dan Kitrosser is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and performer. He cowrote the screenplay for WE THE ANIMALS which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, winning the NEXT: Innovator Award, Best Narrative at OutFest and was nominated for 5 Independent Spirit Awards and a GLAAD Award. His plays have been performed all over the world, including TAR BABY (Amnesty International Citation of Excellence) and for his show HOMOS! A Solo Disaster Musical, bitch Dan just received the Fringie Award at the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. You can hear Dan as the host of the acclaimed iHeartRadio podcast SVETLANA! SVETLANA!, a ten-episode podcast about Dan's obsessions with Josef Stalin's daughter. Dan lives in South Philadelphia with his fabulous husband Jordan and his narcissistic dog, Gemma.

Kyle Metzger is a director, deviser and educator. Now based in Philly, he spent a decade in NYC developing new works, touring Shakespeare adaptations and directing in the city and regional theaters around New England. New York directing projects include work at 59e29, terraNOVA Collective, Culture Project, Tenement Street Workshop, Theatre Row, New Georges, Ugly Rhino, Flying Carpet, Stages on the Sound, Caps Lock Theatre, and Network Theater Co. In 2017, he was selected for the Access Theatre Residency program for Untitled Parlor Play, devised with Dina Vovsi. From 2012-2018 he was the Artistic Director of The Glass Eye, directing and producing new works monthly through Fresh Produce'd and touring musical adaptations of Shakespeare around New York and Connecticut (As You Like It, Twelfth Night, The Tempest). Favorite regional productions include Murder for Two (Playhouse on Park - Hartford CT), Of Mice and Men, The Game's Afoot (Monomoy Theatre - Chatham MA), and Fun Home (New Light Theatre - Wilmington, PA).In Philly Kyle's directed new plays such as Hannah and the Healing Stone (The Drake) and the pigeon (Strides Collective) and devised Wyck Live! - an immersive theatre experience at Wyck Historic House. His recent reworked production of The Little Prince the Musical at Quintessence Theatre Group was extended and Barrymore recommended. For the Philadelphia Fringe Festival he directed Homos! by Dan Kitrosser (Winner Best Nightlife Show) and Catholic Guilt by Kelly McCaughan (shortlisted Best Newcomer at Edinburgh International Fringe). Kyle is a Visiting Assistant Professor at the University of the Arts and has directed and taught at Drexel, Arcadia, Rowan and Rider Universities. MFA: UNC Greensboro, BFA: The Hartt School. kylemetzger.com

