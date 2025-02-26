HITS YOU'VE MISSED! Comes to 54 Below

The performance is on Sunday, March 2 at 9:30 P.M.
54 Below will present “Hits You’ve Missed” on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at 9:30 pm. Have you ever heard a song long forgotten and thought “I LOVE this song!! I forgot this even existed!!”? Hits You’ve Missed captures the spirit of the songs that you remember fondly, from memories of high school dances to pivotal and monumental moments in life!
This show will cover the long list of nostalgic classics that transports you back in time, featuring throwbacks like “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls to “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne, “I Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry to “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, among many others, transgressing generation.
Classics like these will be performed by Broadway hopefuls and alums alike, such as Antonio Cipriano of Jagged Little Pill. We’ve carefully curated a cast that captures the spirit of this concept while delivering a show-stopping walk down memory lane.
Hits You’ve Missed plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, March 2 at 9:30 P.M.
Delaney Brown (Jagged Little Pill national tour)
Shailen Patel Braun
Antonio Cipriano (“Pretty Little Liars,” Jagged Little Pill)
Addison Clover
Brooks Gillespie
Luke Gilmore
EJ Hamilton (Moulin Rouge!, Sunset Boulevard)
Kelsey Taylor
Alison Traynor
With music direction by Aidan Stafford Wells
Videos