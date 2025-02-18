HERMAN SINGS HERMAN Comes To The Green Room 42 In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present Michelle Beth Herman in Before the Parade Passes By: Herman Sings Herman on March 2nd, 2025.

Experience the magic of Jerry Herman's music as Michelle takes you on a heartfelt journey through beloved songs from Mame, Hello, Dolly!, La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, and more.

This special production is dedicated to her grandmother, who passed away from Alzheimer's last year. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to CaringKind, The Heart of Alzheimer's Caregiving, in her honor. Michelle will also be running the NYC United Airlines Half-Marathon in her memory with the CaringKind Charity Team.

Michelle weaves a poignant tapestry of memories that celebrates the resilience of love and the enduring power of remembrance.

Featuring:

Ben Bogen (Wicked, Frozen, Jersey Boys, Tina)

Jenna Lea Rosen (Mack and Mabel, Frozen)

Director: Ari Axelrod

Music Director: Drew Wutke

Michelle Beth Herman in Herman Sings Herman plays at The Green Room 42 on March 2. Tickets are available starting at $41, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 is a sophisticated cabaret venue renowned for its vibrant and diverse programming. Recognized by The New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot", lauded by Playbill as "The Place for New Musicals", and celebrated by Time Out New York for hosting the "Best Cabaret Show of 2024", The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of New York City's theatrical nightlife.

The venue offers a thoughtfully curated lineup of intimate live performances, featuring established stars and emerging talent across theater, music, and entertainment. With no food or drink minimum and ticket options as affordable as student rush prices, The Green Room 42 fosters an inclusive and accessible experience for all audiences, cultivating a welcoming and dynamic cabaret community.

Notable past performers include Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Bowen Yang, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Jennifer Simmard, Judy Kuhn, Kevin Chamberlin, Melissa Errico, Alice Ripley, and many more. The Green Room 42 continues to be a vibrant space where audiences can experience a wide range of performances, from established stars to emerging talents.

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner

