Grammy Award Nominee Clint Holmes to Honor Peter Allen With BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK at 54 Below

Between the Moon and New York City will traverse the songbook of Peter Allen and how it relates to not only Clint’s story, but to all of us.

Dec. 15, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will have Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes - the consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country's finest vocalists - return June 1-4 at 7pm with a brand-new concert-event celebrating the songs of the legendary Peter Allen. Between the Moon and New York City will traverse the songbook of Peter Allen and how it relates to not only Clint's story, but to all of us. For reservations and more information, visit 54below.com/ClintHolmes.

"I cannot wait to bring this show across the country and around the world to celebrate the memory and legacy of Peter Allen," Holmes adds. "The show's messages of love, family, hope, and pure fun are universal messages that are needed to be felt now more than ever."

Join Clint as he unleashes his ferocious talent in the show of a lifetime, directed by the award-winning Will Nunziata (concert director for Tony Award® winner Lillias White and Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, director of Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book). The show will be music directed by Michael Orland and produced by Sunny Sessa.

Clint Holmes: Between The Moon and New York City - The Songs of Peter Allen plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 1-4 at 7pm. Cover charges are $65-$75 ($73-$84 with fees), with premium seats for $125-$130 ($139-144.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/ClintHolmes. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm for the 7:00pm performance are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.


