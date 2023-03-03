Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gracie Lee Brown Records Live Album Of Thomas Hodges Original Music At Don't Tell Mama

Don't miss your chance to be apart of this live recording. Who knows, if you laugh or cry loud enough, you could be heard on the album!

Mar. 03, 2023  

After over a decade of collaboration, Gracie Lee Brown and Thomas Hodges are recording a Live Album of their show "Say Goodnight, Gracie" at Don't Tell Mama in New York City. Gracie explores the great loves of her life while singing a heartbreaking setlist of original songs by Thomas Hodges.

With the considerate and honest direction of Tanya Moberly, this show is a home run collaboration. Don't miss your chance to be apart of this live recording. Who knows, if you laugh or cry loud enough, you could be heard on the album!

Gracie Lee Brown is an NYC based actor, singer, and artist originally from San Diego, CA. Gracie has performed her ever-evolving one woman show "Say Goodnight, Gracie" at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, The Bitter End, and also The Krane Theatre. In 2017 she was a winner of the musical improv competition The Cabaret Showdown and also one of the top 5 contestants of Mama's Next Big Act at Don't Tell Mama. Proud graduate of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. To find out more about Gracie check out www.gracieleebrown.com or follow her on Instagram @saygoodnightgracielee to keep up with future show dates and her original artwork!

Thomas Hodges (MUSICAL DIRECTOR/COMPOSER) is a New York City based composer, teacher, and performer. His work has been performed at venues such as The Kennedy Center, 54 Below, The Duplex, The Bitter End, and The Old Globe. Selected original works include: Dear Harvey with book by Patricia Loughrey (over 50 productions internationally), Dorian (Commissioned by Diversionary Theatre), The Things We Never Say (Winner of "Outstanding Score" 2015 San Diego Fringe), Sonata 1962 (2018 NYMF, Interlochen 2021), Underground (2019 NYMF). Originally from San Diego, CA, Thomas studied Theatre at San Diego State University.

Tanya Moberly (DIRECTOR) Tanya is a 2019 Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Director. Dan Ruth (A LIFE BEHIND BARS - 2018 Bistro Award Winner for Solo Play, 2018 MAC Award for Spoken Word) Amy Beth Williams (CARRIED AWAY - 2018 Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Theme Show / A THOUSAND BEAUTIFUL THINGS - 2022 MAC Award for Female Vocalist) Marnie Klar (Marnie Klar SINGS BOBBIE GENTRY - 2019 Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Theme Show) Rian Keating (TIME STAMPS - LIFE FRAGMENTS IN STORY & SONG - 2022 MAC Award for Special Production), Lisa Viggiano (Lisa Viggiano SINGS BRUCE ON CHRISTOPHER - 2019 Bistro Award Winner for Vocalist / FROM LADY DAY TO THE BOSS - 2020 MAC Award for Female Vocalist) Stephanie Trudeau (BECOMING CHAVELA - 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Theme Show) www.tanyamoberly.com




