Grace Morgan Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: The Concert Series at 54 Below

Grace Morgan joins the cast of Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series - a brand new series starting at 54 Below this October! Grace Morgan played the role of Christine Daaé twice a week in the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of The Phantom of the Opera. Favorite regional theater credits include playing Belle in A Christmas Carol at the Denver Theater Center, Sandy in Grease at Forestburgh Playhouse, and Anne in A Little Night Music at Indiana Repertory Theater. Grace holds a BFA from the University of Michigan.

Join us for Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Previously announced performed include Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten! Honeymoon in Vegas), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia Nat'l Tour), Amanda Jarufe, Alicia Krakauer, and Happy McPartlin (Come From Away, Hands on a Hardbody).

Stay tuned for additional creative and casting annoucments, and follow the the fun on Instagram, @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.