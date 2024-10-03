Ginger Minj, Natalie Joy Johnson & Christine Dwyer Join NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! in Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The undead are rising again, but this time for a cause! Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! will return for a special one-night-only concert presentation on Wednesday, October 30th, 7:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre located at The West Bank Cafe. This spooktacular evening will feature several members of the 2019 Off-Broadway cast, along with surprise Broadway guest stars, to benefit the revitalization efforts of the beloved Theatre District haunt!

Reuniting from the original off-Broadway cast include Jaime Cepero (TV's Smash) as Ben, Michelle Dowdy(Bway's Hairspray) as Betty-Lou and others, Michael Buchanan (B'way's Cry Baby) as Harry and the Sheriff, Susan J Jacks (Forbidden Broadway) as Helen and Holden de Séance, and Jordan Wolfe (Nat'l Tour, Jesus Christ Supertar) as Jonny and others.

Joining the “dead” are Jaime Lynn Beatty (StarKid, A Very Potter Musical) as Barbara, Erich Schleck (Nat'l Tour, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dr. Gretchen, and Kevin Taylor Walker (Stonewall: The Opera) as Dr. Greishen.

But, wait, there's more! Special guests include Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Legally Blonde), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Nora Schell (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), and a special video appearance by Gingr Minj(RuPaul's Drag Race).

With book, music, lyrics, and arrangements by Jordan Wolfe, Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! had a sold-out run Off-Broadway in 2019 at Hell's Kitchen's Theatre Row, directed and choreographed by Mitchell Walker of No Reverse Records, who returns to direct this concert presentation.

In this hilarious rock 'n' roll spoof of the legendary 1968 zombie film, a town is overrun by strange, bloodthirsty creatures. As three couples seek refuge in an abandoned house, they must fight to survive the night… but will they? Expect horrors, bloodshed, and belting that will make your bones rattle and leave you howling with laughter!

All proceeds from the concert will support the revitalization of The West Bank Cafe and The Laurie Beechman Theatre, the beloved Theatre District venue that has been home to countless productions and performers over the years.

Tickets for Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! Alive in Concert are available now at www.WestBankCafe.com, ranging from $35 to $50. There is a $25 food/drink minimum. Don't miss this thrilling event, taking place just in time for Halloween!

